Mezmaar on right mark to end losing run at Kempton
Lambourn: James Burn
Mezmaar (6.20 Kempton, nap)
Course-and-distance winner has a lengthy losing run to snap, but these are his conditions and he has dropped to a tasty looking mark.
Others to follow
Kempton 8.20 Fitzwilly.
Lingfield 3.15 Clash Of D Titans
West Country:Andrew King
Max Do Brazil (2.15 Lingfield, nap)
Stayed on with some purpose last time and the longer trip is expected to help in the testing conditions.
Others to follow
Lingfield 2.45 Barney From Tyanee, 3.50 Bears Rails.
North:Colin Russell
Pistol(2.30 Carlisle, nap)
Hasn't won for two years but goes wellat the course and is well suited by testing ground. Has dropped to a very good mark now and is fancied to get back to winning ways.
Others to follow
Carlisle2.00 Henry's Joy, 3.00 Swing Hard, 3.35 Blottos, 4.05 Letemgo, 4.40 Bako De La Saulaie, 5.10 Windsor Avenue.
Kempton6.20 Smugglers Creek, 6.50 Poppy In The Wind.
Newmarket:David MilnesWestern Way(8.20 Kempton, nap)
Don Cantillon's former jumper is fancied to notch the hat-trick on the Flat after scoring well over course and distance last time. The nine-year-old has since moved well on Warren Hill and goes well for Adam Kirby.Others to follow
Kempton 6.20 Mansfield, 7.50 Oud Metha Bridge.
Kempton 6.20 Mansfield, 7.50 Oud Metha Bridge.
Racing Post Ratings: Steve Mason
Blottos(3.35Carlisle, nap)
Progressive novice hurdler who looks well treated on his handicap debut off 122 after readily accounting for fair sort Aaron Lad at Sedgefield last month.
Topspeed:Dave Edwards
Le Musee(4.25 Lingfield)
Made a promising hurdling debut at Wincanton earlier this month and Nigel Hawke's lightly raced French import can go one better.
Longshot:Ed Quigley
Saint John Henry (3.50 Lingfield)
Disappointed lately, but has dropped down to his last winning mark and will enjoy the trip and ground.
Raceform Interactive nugget
The only time Robert Winston has taken the ride on Admirable Art, in June 2017, he won. The pair are reunited for the 7.50 at Kempton.
Members can read the latest exclusive tipping content such as Pricewise and Paul Kealy from 8pm daily on racingpost.com
Hasn't won for two years but goes well at the course and is well suited by testing ground