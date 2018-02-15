Meydan Punt: three strong fancies on Thursday's card

GOOD THING

Best Solution(3.05 Meydan)

Once again it seems best to turn to Godolphin for a solution to the first at Meydan and I expect Best Solution to score.It looks like a match between the selection and Golden Wood – his conqueror last time out –with the other contenders struggling for form. Thepair are closer in the weights, which wouldbe in Best Solution's favour, and the smaller field should also suit. If Pat Cosgrave can get the fractions right and control the pace of the race from the front then the Godolphin charge should be able to hold off Golden Wood and Memorial Day.

EYECATCHER

High On Life(4.15 Meydan)

One of the more intriguing runners on the Meydan card is High On Life for up-and-coming trainer Salem Bin Ghadayer. The selection has snuck in to the race off what looks like a decent handicap mark and, withhis trainer suggesting he is better on turf than dirt (on which he is rated 8lb higher than today), then he's certainly one to look out for. He beat a good yardstick in Farooq last time and his last turf win came from 1lb higher when beating King's Stand and Prix L'Abbaye winner Goldream, so he's no slouch. He'll get a good tow in to the race with plenty of pace around him so he could be a live contender.

BANKER

Natural Scenery(5.25 Meydan)

Natural Scenery has been a consistent type and hopefully the conditions of this race are set for another Godolphin victory. She'll get the trip,as proved when finishingsecond in the Northumberland Plate off 2lb lower and she was staying on strongly last time out. She did really well in that warm-up run over 1m6f behind Los Barbados and Prince Of Arran and with the run behind her she should be able to turn the tables. She's better off at the weights now and will get the trip, so she should be in a better place for this in comparison to her latest run. Prince Of Arran will certainly be the danger– he's already been ahead of the selection twice– but with Godolphinkeen on Natural Scenery for the Dubai Gold Cup I'd expect her to improve and take this en route to Dubai World Cup night.

