Meydan Punt: three more ultra-strong fancies on Thursday's Group 3 card

EYECATCHER

Zaman(3.05 Meydan)

The Godolphin charge continues at Meydan and Zamancan set punters up in the first. Hisjuvenile formwas outstanding, given he was a close-up fourth in the Superlative Stakes and a solid secondin the Vintage Stakes. Hewas beaten last time but if you pick through the race he was clearly the horse to take out of it. Hehad to come from stall 11 over 7fand wentfour horses wide on the bend before making his own room in the straight and flying home. He's in stall three over the mile trip, which is sure to suit better, and as long as he gets a clean run he'll surely prove better than his rivals, including Wasim, who looked like he needed the line to arrive sharpish last time. Zaman should be running in far better races than this and, now he's tuned up, he should be ready to roll into the winner's enclosure.

BANKER

Winter Lightning(3.40 Meydan)

Lightning can certainly strike for a third time at Meydan in the Group 3 UAE Oaks, in which it'sdifficultto get away from Winter Lightning. The Shamardal filly has been sensational in victory;she won the UAE 1,000 Guineas trial alongwith the UAE 1,000 Guineas itself and the extra distance should only put further distance between her and her rivals. Rayya stuck on gamely last time and so did Expressiy, but class prevailed previously and it should do once again with the other runners seemingly no-hopers. Shewon't be abig price but I'm fairly confident she'll take home the Guineas-Oaks double.

GOOD THING

Vazirabad(4.50 Meydan)

We finish off with a touch of class asthree-time Group 1-winning Vazirabad turns up in the Group 3 Nad Al Sheba Trophy, a warm-up for the Dubai Gold Cup on World Cup night. The selection was a goodsecond in this race last year before going on to win on World Cup night but I expect him to win here this time around. He's the class horse in the race with all the form in the book. In this race last year, he was well clear of Red Galileo and Los Barbados, and that should put him ahead of Prince Of Arran and Natural Scenery among others on form. That leaves an old favourite of mine in Sheikhzayedroad, who was behind the selection both times last year, and the interesting Rare Rhythm. The Godolphin charge is classy but this is another step up and Vazirabad issolid – he's won Group races off the back of some time off while Rare Rhythm has not. Hopefully Christophe Soumillon can steer the selection to victory en route to the Dubai Gold Cup.

