Meydan Punt: three more fancies in a bid to follow up last week's two winners

DARK HORSE

Musawaat (3.05 Meydan)

There's plenty to like about the chances of this Meydan newcomer, now trained by Fawzi Abdulla Nass. Plenty of his rivals are quite exposed and the four-year-old put up some good efforts in Britain when trained by Charlie Hills that put him in the reckoning here. Seven furlongs on the dirt should suit, while his running style and draw are also big positives. Musawaat's sire Equiano has sired a few dirt winners with the likes of Desert Force scoring at Meydan and Belvoir Bay landing a Grade 3 on dirt at Del Mar, so hopefully the surface will suit the selection. The jockey booking is also a positive as Adrie de Vries knows how to ride Meydan, so expect Musawaat to run a big race if tuned up for the occasion.

GOOD THING

Noah From Goa (4.50 Meydan)

Noah From Goa deserves his moment in the spotlight and I won't be deserting him in the big race on the card, the Group 2 Zabeel Mile. The Mike de Kock-trained five-year-old is yet to run a bad race but always seems to find one too good. There's a likelyhood that could be the case here but with his main market rivals in stalls eight, nine and ten and being right beside the pace horse who comes from the same stable, it wouldn't be a surprise if the race set up nicely for him. On form and ratings he has it to do with Championship and Whisky Baron, but the former ran badly last time and so did Whisky Baron on his only run in Britain last year and I couldn't trust either of them. Expect Janoobi to burst out of the gate and give Noah From Goa a good tow into the race, and hopefully Christophe Soumillon can get first run on the pair's main rivals and get home.

BANKER

Eynhallow (6.00 Meydan)

The last race at Meydan looks a cracker but once again Eynhallow looks too well handicapped to desert. The Nathaniel gelding got into all sorts of trouble last time when he flew home for fourth. That run should have put him spot-on for this, while he's also better off at the weights with Gold Star and Walton Street, the first and second from last time. It's a very tricky contest packed with quality – as the middle-distance handicaps on the turf at Meydan usually are – but the selection is much better than his handicap rating suggests, he's got a good draw and the booking of Brett Doyle is interesting and certainly not a negative.

