Meydan Punt: Godolphin ace Benbatl among three Super Saturday fancies to follow

BANKER

Comicas(12.35 Meydan)

Despite being beaten last month, Comicas is clearly the class act in the Mahab Al Shimaal on the dirt over 6f. He is a leading contender for the Golden Shaheen later this month after his second in the race last year and this could be a penalty kick for him en route to World Cup night. Plenty of his main Golden Shaheen rivals aren't turning up – the likes of Muarrab, Reynaldothewizard and the US contingent – so his onlygenuine opponents inthisrace are My Catch and Raven's Corner. The former beat the selection last time out but got the run of the race– and Comicas hadbeaten My Catch a few times before that. Raven's Corner is improving but he has nearly ten lengths to make up on Comicas from their last encounter. Comicas has a plum draw in three with his rivals in ten and11 so if he gets a clear run he should win this in style.

GOOD THING

Benbatl(2.20 Meydan)

One of the most impressive horses at the carnival over the past few months has been the Godolphin flagbearer Benbatl. The Dubawi colt has put up some impressive performances since arriving in Meydan following his top performances in theBritain,where hefinishedfifth in theInvestecDerby and the King George and won at Royal Ascot. It's a top-quality Jebel Hatta but there is nothing to suggest Benbatl shouldn't be up to winning this race before going onto win on World Cup night. It's his own stable Godolphin who will be putting up the main challenge with the likes of Folkswood and Promising Run both in rude health, but neither may have the extra gear to take on Benbatl.

DARK HORSE

Al Sahem(3.30 Meydan)

Onecarnival hope who hasn't quite turned up is Mike De Kock's Al Sahem. A Group 1 winner in his native South Africa when he was trained by Sean Tarry, he took the same route as De Kock's 2005 winner of this race Greys Inn by winning the SA Derby. However, the selection could finish only second in the Durban July, whereas Greys Inn won the race. The son of Sheema ClassicsecondSilvano has run well in defeat over trips much too short and has been reported to have needed the run both times, so expect a huge amount of improvement over1m4f and now primed with a few runs under his belt. It won't be easy but I expect Al Sahem to really give a decent showing.

Let our experts point you in the direction of the winners with invaluable punting pointers delivered directly to your inbox. Sign uphereto get our free newsletter every week