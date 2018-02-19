Merlin can work his magic once more at Taunton

Our Merlin: progressive gelding is fancied to get back to winning ways at Taunton

Lambourn: James Burn

Lunar Flow(4.40 Wetherby, nap)

Ran with credit when second over this course and distance last month, but did weaken to a degree, so subsequent wind surgery may mean this capable chaser can go one better and trainer Jamie Snowden's string remains in good heart.

Others to follow

Taunton 2.10 The Groovy Hoovy, 2.40 Big Robin, 4.50 Odello.

Wetherby 2.30 Hepburn, 3.00 Well Smitten.

Wolverhampton 6.40 Moon Of Baroda, 7.10 Anonymous John, 7.40 Unveiling, 8.10 Craftiness.

West Country: Andrew King

Our Merlin(3.45 Taunton, nap)

Remains progressive after two solid placed efforts since rattling off a hat-trick this season, including over this course and distance. Career-high mark to contend with but connections believe he can continue to be competitive.

Others to follow

Taunton 2.10 Esprit De Somoza, 3.10 Speedalong, 4.15 Triple Chief, 4.50 Western Sunrise.

North: Colin Russell

Pistol Park(3.35 Wetherby, nap)

Has a good strke-rate over fences, and although he was below par last time, he has since had a wind operation and is fancied to fare much better on ground that suits.

Others to follow

Wetherby 2.00 Princess Mononoke, 2.30 Flemerina, 3.00 Teescomponents Lad, 4.05 Northern Girl, 4.40 Milly Baloo, 5.10 Paper Promise.

Wolverhampton 5.40 Tred Softly, 7.10 Spirit Of Wedza, 7.40 Stay In The Light, 8.10 Zadorra, 8.40 Barnaby Brook.

Newmarket: David Milnes

Desert Wind(6.40 Wolverhampton,nap)

Fancied to concede 8lb to some decent newcomers and register a hat-trick. Ed Vaughan's front-runner should be able to dominate once again and has been in good form on Warren Hill of late.

Others to follow

Wolverhampton 7.40 Regina Nostra, 8.10 Fabianski, 8.40 Buckland Beau.

Racing Post Ratings: Steve Mason

Rosmuc Relay(3.00 Wetherby, nap)

Winning pointer who created a good impression when making a winning hurdling debut at Leicester and looks well up to defying a penalty in an ordinary novice hurdle.

Topspeed: Dave Edwards

San Pietro(4.40 Wetherby)

Was having his first run since March when fourth at Leicester a month ago and improvement can be expected.

Longshot: Ed Quigley

Choix Des Armes(2.10 Taunton)

Disappointed do date, but has had his wind looked at, and this unexposed sort should have more to offer.

Ireland: Richard Forristal

Decision Time(1.10 Clonmel)

A bumper and heavy ground Flat winner winner, John Kiely's hurdling newcomer ought to handle conditions and she stays well.

Raceform Interactive nugget

Warren Greatrex's last 8 runners over hurdles at Taunton have finished 123111U3 (+£8.91), so hisOdello makes plenty of appeal in the 4.50.

