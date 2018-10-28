Trongate can defy rise in weights for second chase success

Trongate (right): has taken very well to fences

Newmarket:Anthony Burke

Island Jungle(1.05 Redcar)

Definite eyecatcher last time at Haydock where he finished well after a slow start. Clear chance to open his account here.

Others to follow

Chelmsford: 4.45 Al Mikdam, 5.15 Bethena, 5.45 Hope Is High, 6.15 Dark Side Dream, 6.45 Seventii, 7.15 Candesta, 7.45 Pam's Angel, 8.15 Wiff Waff.

Leicester:12.15 Stylish Motion, 12.45 Elieden, 1.20 Salmon Fishing, 1.55 Great Hall, 2.30 Lady Alavesa, 3.05 Fire Brigade, 3.40 Jewel Of The Sea, 4.15 La Isla Bonita.

Redcar: 12.35 Red Hut Red, 2.15 Volcanic Sky, 3.25 Fink Hill, 4.00 Declamation.

Lambourn:James Burn

Winter Light(5.15 Chelmsford, nap)

In-form trainer Richard Hughes has a decent strike-rate at this venue and has claims of another winner with this useful filly who has some solid form and appears bang in the mix.

Others to follow

Chelmsford: 5.45 Gemini, 6.15 Salute The Soldier, 8.15 It's All A Joke.

Leicester: 12.15 Watan, 1.20 Mr Spirit, 1.55 Not So Sleepy, 2.30 Hedging, 3.40 Orchid Killer.

Redcar: 2.15 Billy Ray, 2.50 Hula Girl.

North: Richard Young

Inchcolm(2.40 Ayr, nap)

Running creditably over fences on a sound surface in early summer and, although absent since June, goes well fresh and now has first run for yard that has done well this year. Fancied to go close with very capable rider removing 3lb.

Others to follow

Ayr: 12.55 Derriana Spirit, 1.30 Oh No, 2.05 Trongate, 3.15 Chocolat Noir, 3.50 Yes No Maybe So.

Chelmsford: 4.45 Mondain, 5.15 Collect Call, 5.45 Flood Defence, 6.15 Made Of Honour, 7.15 Molten Lava, 7.45 Song Of Summer.

Leicester: 12.45 Don Logan, 1.20 Cognac Blue, 1.55 Hochfeld, 2.30 Havana Mariposa, 3.05 Firmament, 3.40 Lady Calcaria, 4.15 Desert Dream.

Redcar: 12.05 Pendleton, 12.35 Timetodock, 1.05 Mister Chiang, 1.40 Acadian Angel, 2.15 Sea Youmzain, 2.50 Glorious Gem, 3.25 Mininggold, 4.00 Mable Lee.

Racing Post Ratings: Steve Mason

Trongate(2.05 Ayr, nap)

Course winner over hurdles and has taken very well to fences. Fancied to defy a 7lb rise in the handicap following last month's Kelso success.

Topspeed:Dave Edwards

Trongate(2.05 Ayr)

Made a couple of mistakes when opening his chasing account at Kelso. With improvement in the jumping department anticipated he can defy a rise in the weights.

Longshot:Samuel King

Point Of Woods(3.25 Redcar)

Tina Jackson'sfive-year-old has shown little in his last three starts but will appreciate the likely cut in the ground. With plenty of good course form he can go well under the promising apprentice Andrew Breslin.

Ireland: Tony O’Hehir

Raynama(2.20 Galway)

Placed twice last season, the Dermot Weld-trained filly has raced only once this year when third over7f this month. She finished well on that occasion and should be suited by the uphill finish.

* There are no West Country tips today.

The Raceform Interactive nugget

Saeed Bin Suroor has hadfour winners andfour places fromnine runners with twice-racedtwo-year-olds at Chelmsford since the start of 2015. His Al Mikdam can go well in the 4.45.

If you are concerned about your gambling and are worried you may have a problem, clickhereto find advice on how you can receive help