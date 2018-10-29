Tough and genuine stayer can cope with switch to the Flat

Mixboy

1.25 Catterick

1pt win

Rousayan

2.00 Catterick

1pt win

Bossipop

3.05 Catterick

1pt win

A decent test of stamina on easy ground suits the versatile Mixboy and Keith Dalgleish’s tough and genuine eight-year-old appears to have been found a good opportunity to follow up his recent hurdles success back on the Flat in the Millbry Hill Handicap (1.25) at Catterick.

He made all for that hard-fought victory at Sedgefield, his eighth success in 24 races, and it was a career-best RPR over hurdles. He is now rated 135 in that sphere and 140 over fences, so his Flat mark of 87 looks potentially workable. This will be only his seventh turf start on the Flat and he remains unexposed at this sort of test.

Mixboy has been disappointing on all three Flat starts this season, but they were in Class 2 company off higher marks and two came on ground quicker than ideal.

The return to Class 4 company on a slow surface should be far more suitable and Mixboy’s only run over course and distance resulted in a six-length victory in this race last year.

He is 9lb higher than for that success, but is now 3lb lower than when last seen on the Flat and that gets him into this weaker 0-85 event off topweight, 2lb higher than the ceiling.

Rousayan is another who races off 2lb higher than the ceiling in the 0-85 Watch More With Racing UK Extra Handicap (2.00), and it’s worth taking a chance on him down in class.

David O’Meara’s seven-year-old is 4-7 at Beverley and 0-36 elsewhere, but his three highest RPRs have come away from his favourite track and one of those was achieved over course and distance at Catterick when a close fifth in Class 3 company off 6lb higher in June.

Three runs later in August, Rousayan was beaten only half a length in second off a mark 2lb higher than this in the same Class 3 grade at Thirsk. That came on good to soft ground over this 7f trip and a reproduction would give him strong claims in this weaker race.

Rousayan has shown little in three starts since, but all of those runs came in Class 2 company off higher marks and the form of his recent eighth at Musselburgh has been well advertised by runner-up Muntadab, who scored the second of two victories since in a competitive optional claiming handicap at Doncaster on Saturday.

There is nothing of that quality in this line-up and, following a 2lb drop in the weights, the selection has every chance of cashing in now dropped two grades into Class 4 company.

Bossipop caught the eye with a strong-finishing third over 5f at York this month and should appreciate the return to 6f in the Racing UK Extra On racinguk.com Handicap (3.05).

Tim Easterby’s five-year-old has secured three of his four victories over this distance and shaped as though he was in need of further on the Knavesmire.

He was unable to build on that at Musselburgh last time but that was in a conditions race on unfavourable terms with higher-rated rivals and the return to handicap company will help.

That can be ignored and he should make a bold bid off 1lb lower than his York run.

What I learned in the last week…

I didn’t see a lot of racing as I was on holiday, but Theclockisticking remains one to follow judged on Saturday’s fourth at Cheltenham. The rain turned the going on the soft side and he needs better ground. He is a winner in waiting given a strongly run 3m on good ground.

