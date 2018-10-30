The Punt Daily: Tom Collins with two to follow on Tuesday

BANKER

Decoration Of War(5.15 Wolverhampton)

Trainer Ilka Gansera-Leveque has this three-year-old gelding firing on all cylinders of late and he can add another victory to his tally of two on just his fourth start for the stable. Formerly with Ed Dunlop, Decoration Of War landed a nice touch (5-1 from 10) on his first start for this yard here in September and looked unlucky not to follow up at Kempton nine days later when losing a lot of ground at the start. He made amends last time out when travelling smoothly throughout and is now just 5lb higher. It won't be plain sailing with Keswick and most notably Liberty Lass in opposition, but he is probably still ahead of the handicapper.

GOOD THING

Avenue Foch(7.45 Wolverhampton)

This Champs Elysees colt has been in my tracker since his debut run and it's now time to support him on his first start in nursery company for the soon-to-be-retired Luca Cumani. He ran a really encouraging race that day when finishing seventh of 13 in August, and has been supported in the market on his two subsequent runs. He failed to deliver on both occasions, but he may well improve now running on the all-weather for the first time and a mark of 72 has to underestimate him. He has a nice draw in stall two to boot.

If you are concerned about yourgamblingand are worried you may have a problem, clickhereto find advice on how you can receive help