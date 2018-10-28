The Punt Daily: Tom Collins with one to follow on Sunday

GOOD THING

Tashunka (4.10 Aintree)

Didn't feature in three Irish point-to-points, but made a really nice start to racing under Rules for Fergal O'Brien when running on strongly to take second behind a well-regarded mare from the Harry Fry stable at Market Rasen in March. Seemed to come on for that when taking sixth in a 19-runner contest at Cheltenham when last seen. Was given plenty to do on both occasions and is sure to be ridden more prominently with a summer under her belt. She could be pretty useful.

