Tuesday, 30 October, 2018

Tom Collins
Horse Racing Tips THE PUNT

The Punt Daily: Tom Collins with one to follow on Sunday

Paddy Brennan: rider of Tashunka
Edward Whitaker
GOOD THING

Tashunka (4.10 Aintree)

Didn't feature in three Irish point-to-points, but made a really nice start to racing under Rules for Fergal O'Brien when running on strongly to take second behind a well-regarded mare from the Harry Fry stable at Market Rasen in March. Seemed to come on for that when taking sixth in a 19-runner contest at Cheltenham when last seen. Was given plenty to do on both occasions and is sure to be ridden more prominently with a summer under her belt. She could be pretty useful.

If you are concerned about yourgamblingand are worried you may have a problem, clickhereto find advice on how you can receive help

