The Punt Daily: Maddy Playle with one to follow on Monday

GOOD THING

Nuits St Georges(2.15 Redcar)

It has taken a long time for the penny to drop with Nuits St Georges following his promising debut second at Sandown, but David Menuisier's gelding finally got his head in front at Haydock last time. That form isn't working out particularly well, but he was well on top in the finish, suggesting the step up to 1m6f could eke out further improvement.Beaten by just a nose at this track in August, Nuits St Georges races off a mark of just 74 andhe can justify his trainer's lofty opinion of him.

