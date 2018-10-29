Racing Post Home
Tuesday, 30 October, 2018

Maddy Playle
Horse Racing Tips THE PUNT

The Punt Daily: Maddy Playle with one to follow on Monday

Nuits St Georges runs at Redcar
Nuits St Georges runs at Redcar
John Grossick
GOOD THING

Nuits St Georges(2.15 Redcar)

It has taken a long time for the penny to drop with Nuits St Georges following his promising debut second at Sandown, but David Menuisier's gelding finally got his head in front at Haydock last time. That form isn't working out particularly well, but he was well on top in the finish, suggesting the step up to 1m6f could eke out further improvement.Beaten by just a nose at this track in August, Nuits St Georges races off a mark of just 74 andhe can justify his trainer's lofty opinion of him.

If you are concerned about yourgamblingand are worried you may have a problem, clickhereto find advice on how you can receive help

He races off a mark of just 74 and he can justify his trainer's lofty opinion of him

