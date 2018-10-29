Sweetspots: Teal's Blistering Bob can score at Wolverhampton

Michael Bell boasts an impressive 45 per cent strike-rate at Catterick and sends Just Be Friendly (12.25) to the North Yorkshire venue. The 5f trip should be ideal and Hayley Turner makes the trip to Catterick for this sole ride before heading to Wolverhampton.

Harry Skelton is forging a very good partnership with Anytime Will Do, trained by his brother Dan. They are unbeaten when combining (2-2) and bid for the hat-trick in the 1.05 at Bangor-on-Dee.

It’s worth taking note when Roger Teal and Robert Winston team up at Wolverhampton. They have a 50 per cent strike-rate at the course and combine with Blistering Bob (5.15). Teal’s only runner of the day should have no problem in switching back to Tapeta after three turf runs.

