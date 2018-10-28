Sweetspots: Stars to align once more for Gemini at Chelmsford

William Haggas has a 44 per cent strike-rate at Redcar and sends one horse to the venue, Red Hut Red (12.35). The daughter of Kodiac drops back to a sprint distance and with first-time blinkers applied she should go well.

Paul Hanagan has a 27 per cent strike-rate at Leicester and arrives for three rides with the pick of those being Third Time Lucky (3.05). This course-and-distance winner has been running in some big handicaps this season and should appreciate this smaller field.

Jason Watson and the Charlie Hills-trained Gemini have a 100 per cent record when combining. They are 2-2 and bid for the three-timer in the 5.45 at Chelmsford. A 6lb rise in the weights should not halt this course winner’s progression.

