Wednesday, 31 October, 2018

Horse Racing Tips SIGNPOSTS SWEETSPOTS

Sweetspots: Posh Perfect can give dream team another winner

Posh Perfect runs at Nottingham
Posh Perfect runs at Nottingham
Edward Whitaker / racingpost.com/photos
1 of 1

Three-time course-and-distance winner Gavlar looks to have a good chance of adding to that tally in the 7.15 at Kempton. His form figures read 1311 when running in Class 4 handicaps at the track on standard to slow going. 

Rebecca Bastiman has had three winners from the last five runners she has sent to Kempton. Zeshov, who goes in the 6.15, is her only runner at the track. He has been running well on the turf of late and can go well if translating that form to the Polytrack surface.

Wednesday cards

Click here for Wednesday's full Signpost service

Richard Fahey and Paul Hanagan combine for a solid 30 per cent strike-rate with their runners at Nottingham. Posh Perfect could go well for the pair dropped back to 5f in the 2.10. 

 

 

