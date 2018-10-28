Our expert struck with 7-1 Redcar winner – find out his Chelmsford tip tonight

House Deposit

12.35 Redcar

1pt win

Red Hut Red

12.35 Redcar

1pt each-way

Carvelas

6.45 Chelmsford

2pts win

With racing starting earlier now the clocks have gone back, punters are rewarded with the chance to strike before they have even had lunch.

The Best Flat Races Live On Racing UK Nursery Handicap (12.35) at Redcar looks extremely competitive on paper but with plenty of pace on offer, it could favour those who are waited with in the early stages.

Consequently, it is worth having a second look at the Declan Carroll-trained House Deposit, who drops to 6f following a crack at a furlong further at Musselburgh last time.

The gelded son of Sepoy clearly didn’t handle the sharp track on that occasion and was scrubbed along from an early stage before plugging on well to take fourth despite hanging right.

However, it’s his previous run, when he travelled powerfully over this trip before being pulled out wide and running on strongly to land a Thirsk nursery off a mark of 60 that catches the eye.

He hit the line well that day and handled the soft ground perfectly, both of which will help him here.

House Deposit has had a short break since his last run, which will have freshened him up, and he should still be improving.

Another who should be suited by a fast pace is William Haggas’s Red Hut Red, who could prove well handicapped now dropped back to sprinting after falling short over a mile plus.

The Kodiac filly looked sure to win a race over this trip when second on her handicap debut at Pontefract in July behind the Mark Johnston-trained Octave.

That filly is now rated 90 and despite receiving plenty of weight, Red Hut Red did extremely well to go down by just half a length after racing out the back early on.

She hasn’t cut much ice over a variety of longer trips in four runs since, but has plenty of early speed and is fitted with first-time blinkers.

The best bet of the day comes in the Bet toteswinger At totesport.com Handicap (6.45) at Chelmsford.

More than half the field look out of form and can be discounted, but one at the top of his game is the John Jenkins-trained Carvelas, who makes his first start over 2m since 2014.

Generally campaigned at 1m2f for his current connections, the nine-yar-old has shown significant improvement at Chelmsford on his last five starts and fairly hacked up at the Essex venue off top weight last time out.

Held up by rider David Probert, Carvelas made eyecatching headway on the bridle approaching the home turn and swooped around the field with minimal effort before landing the prize by two lengths.

You don’t see many horses in this grade travel so strongly and it was quite surprising he has only been raised 4lb for that performance.

He proved he had plenty of stamina when trained in Ireland earlier in his career and should follow up.

Looking ahead

I’m really looking forward to the Breeders’ Cup – one of the best meetings in the world. As an avid follower of American racing, I’ve studied the card in some depth already. Read my Churchill Downs picks in Pricewise on Friday and Saturday.

