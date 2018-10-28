Racing Post Home
Tuesday, 30 October, 2018

Horse Racing Tips SIGNPOSTS

Signposts: Stars to align once more for Gemini at Chelmsford

Racing at Redcar
Jon Winter
1 of 1

William Haggas has a 44 per cent strike-rate at Redcar and sends one horse to the venue, Red Hut Red (12.35). The daughter of Kodiac drops back to a sprint distance and with first-time blinkers applied she should go well.

Paul Hanagan has a 27 per cent strike-rate at Leicester and arrives for three rides with the pick of those being Third Time Lucky (3.05). This course-and-distance winner has been running in some big handicaps this season and should appreciate this smaller field.

Monday's cards

Monday's Signposts

Jason Watson and the Charlie Hills-trained Gemini have a 100 per cent record when combining. They are 2-2 and bid for the three-timer in the 5.45 at Chelmsford. A 6lb rise in the weights should not halt this course winner’s progression. 

Members can read the latest exclusive tipping content such as Pricewise and Paul Kealy from 8pm daily on racingpost.com

