Racing Post Home
Menu
Next Race Newspaper
Free Bets
My Account
Tracker
Search

Tuesday, 30 October, 2018

Horse Racing Tips SIGNPOSTS

Signposts: Posh Perfect can give dream team another winner

Posh Perfect runs at Nottingham
Posh Perfect runs at Nottingham
Edward Whitaker / racingpost.com/photos
1 of 1

Three-time course-and-distance winner Gavlar looks to have a good chance of adding to that tally in the 7.15 at Kempton. His form figures read 1311 when running in Class 4 handicaps at the track on standard to slow going. 

Rebecca Bastiman has had three winners from the last five runners she has sent to Kempton. Zeshov, who goes in the 6.15, is her only runner at the track. He has been running well on the turf of late and can go well if translating that form to the Polytrack surface.

Wednesday Signposts (PDF download)

Wednesday cards and betting

Richard Fahey and Paul Hanagan combine for a solid 30 per cent strike-rate with their runners at Nottingham. Posh Perfect could go well for the pair dropped back to 5f in the 2.10. 

 

 

 

He has been running well on the turf of late and can go well if translating that form to the Polytrack surface

Related stories

Recent evidence suggests filly is ready to open her account at Dundalk Sweetspots: Posh Perfect can give dream team another winner Kirtling can strike on Kempton return for trainer Andi Brown Coastline can wash away her rivals after promising debut Unexposed Reigning Supreme can lord it over Aintree rivals Veteran Carrigdhoun has big chance to turn back the clock
Bookmaker
Price
E.W. Terms
bet365
Ladbrokes
Betway
William Hill
Coral
Paddy Power
Sporting
BetVictor
Sky bet
Boylesport
RaceBets