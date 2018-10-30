Recent evidence suggests filly is ready to open her account at Dundalk

Dandys Gold

3.50 Dundalk

2pts win

Although she has yet to score at Dundalk, Dandys Gold looked like a filly ready to strike again when staying on strongly on her latest visit to the track earlier this month, and she is fancied to take the Christmas Party Nights At Dundalk Stadium Apprentice Handicap (3.50).

Dandy Gold may have top weight but she has top weight for a reason. She is rated 5lb superior to her rivals and this represents a welcome drop in class for the four-year-old filly.

Her two handicaps wins to date have come off marks of 73 and 70. She runs off 74 here but the way she weaved her way through to take a fast-finishing third in a stronger contest over course and distance last time gave the impression a fourth career success could be on the cards.

Dylan Hogan knows her inside out having ridden her on 16 of her 24 starts to date and everything looks in place for a bold showing.

Dawn Trouper

5.30 Dundalk

2pts win

Laajidall and Intermedia are both rated superior to Dawn Trouper but, with Jim Bolger's team back firing on all cylinders, the three-year-old gelding could get the better of the girls in the www.dundalkstadium.com Maiden (5.30).

Dawn Trouper was rated 80 in June following four rock-solid efforts in maidens. Since then, he has finished fifth to Snowflakes at Cork and you can forget his latest trip to Dundalk as he was taken off his feet over 6f.

He has an extra four furlongs to help him this time and on his last try over the trip he was three lengths in front of Persian Lion, who is now rated 86.

Apart from the aforementioned fillies, this is a very moderate maiden and Dawn Trouper will not get many better chances to open his account.

Trautmann

6.00 Dundalk

2pts win

Rebecca Menzies makes a rare trip to Dundalk with recent runaway Newcastle winner Trautmann and the improving stayer can continue his hot streak in the concluding Crowne Plaza Hotel Dundalk Handicap (6.00).

The fact that he was able to win a Class 6 event at Newcastle with so much authority earlier this month – despite missing the break and having a wall of horses in front of him turning for home – screamed of a horse who was well ahead of his mark and Menzies has snapped up Colin Keane for the ride which is an obvious bonus.

