Promising filly worth another chance after doing too much in front

Mubariz

1.10 Nottingham

SP forecast 5-4

Has shown enough in runs at Sandown and Newmarket to win an ordinary maiden, which this may be. Having said that, he was sent off a double-figure price each time, which isn't encouraging, and the bare form probably isn't stronger than that of Garrison Commander.

Conclusion Not one I'd want to back at cramped odds.

Moyassar

2.10 Nottingham

SP forecast 11-8

Went down with all guns blazing on his nursery debut at York and this looks easier after a break, with the drop to 5f not an issue. However, bumped up 6lb for that third place, he may be high enough in the weights, mainly due to bolting up in a poor race at Chelmsford.

Conclusion Opposable against seven winners.

Polished Rock

3.00 Fakenham

SP forecast 7-4

Made it three wins from four starts after solid support in first-time cheekpieces at Uttoxeter three weeks ago and is still well treated on some of his hurdles form in Ireland, but was under the cosh a long way out last time, which is a big worry given how sharp this track is.

Conclusion The track may find him out.

Cobweb Catcher

4.40 Kempton

SP forecast 9-4

Made a good fist of it from the front in two starts over course and distance when collared in the closing stages and has a race in him when getting the fractions right. However, runs off a 2lb higher mark and has more to do to get to the front from stall 11.

Conclusion That draw might scupper his chances.

Ticklish

5.15 Kempton

SP forecast 5-4

A bit to prove having gone out tamely after forcing the pace in a valuable race at Longchamp last time. To be fair she may not be suited by those tactics judged on the way she picked up from off the pace to make a winning debut on Polytrack a few days earlier.

Conclusion Well worth another chance.

