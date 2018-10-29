Progressive handicapper can bag another win

Aasheq

1.55 Leicester

1pt win at 6-1Both Hochfeld and Not So Sleepy find winning difficult, but they are consistent and therefore don't get too much help from the handicapper.

It will drop right for one or the other one day, but here we have two horses on a losing run of 22 between them taking up a huge percentage of the market.

Hochfeld's losing run of ten includes seven handicaps off his current mark or slightly lower, while Not So Sleepy is only 3lb lower than he was 11 months and 12 starts ago.

Aasheq has been progressive this year, winning three in a row in the early summer and running two very good races in decent handicaps at Ayr and York on his last two starts.

All ground seems to come alike to him and while Tim Easterby's five-year-old might face some competition for the lead if Hochfeld fancies it, it's not like he's a tearaway who has to be at the front.

