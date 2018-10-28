Novice could be one to follow now he tries fences

No. 3

Arthur's Gift

3.35 Aintree

1pt win at 8-1 generallyGiven Aintree's stiff fences and the fact only three of this field have ever run in a chase, this could be quite an eventful novices' handicap, but I've always thought Arthur's Gift would make a chaser and his handicap mark plus his trainer's record in this sort of race makes him well worth backing at 8-1.

Arthur's Gift had a really good season as a novice over hurdles last term, running up a hat-trick and showing a really tenacious attitude.

The form of his final win at Cheltenham is rock-solid too, as runner-up Sykes nearly won off 4lb higher in a good race at the track yesterday and the third is the best part of a stone higher in the ratings now.

Nigel Twiston-Davies' seven-year-old did not win again, but he ran several solid races until being well beaten on his final outing, when he might simply have had enough for the season.

He is only 2lb higher than for his last win, though, and Twiston-Davies has a 20 per cent strike-rate with novice chasers making their debut in handicaps since 2006.

That's solid enough on its own, but Twiston-Davies is regularly in good form in the autumn and his strike-rate with this sort in the month of October for the last 12 years is 37.5 per cent with profits on investment of nearly 80 per cent.

He's already had one novice win first time over fences in a handicap this month and Arthur's Gift is over-priced to make it two.

3.35 Aintree race card