Last year's winner worth opposing off current mark

Finoah

12.05 Redcar

SP forecast 4-6

Winless in nine starts but has been placed six times and holds the clear form edge following his fifth of 21 in the Listed Two Year Old Trophy last time out over this course and distance. Can't fault his attitude.

Conclusion Bolts in.

Derriana Spirit

12.55 Ayr

SP forecast 7-4

Beaten favourite on first two starts in bumpers, before a defeat by more than 20 lengths at Listed level in January. Given a break on the back of that effort, Derriana Spirit finally got her head in front when drawing clear with a subsequent winner at Catterick in March and now goes hurdling.

Conclusion Not a strong race and should win.

Kynance

2.50 Redcar

SP forecast 6-4

Ran a really nice race when green on debut at Doncaster, plugging on into third behind an 88-rated winner. Hasn't built on that in two runs since, however, with two runner-up efforts in modest affairs, but this looks a gilt-edged opportunity to get his head in front.

Conclusion Should win on ratings but not a race I'd bet in.

Fire Brigade

3.05 Leicester

SP forecast 5-2

Good, consistent performer but is probably in the grip of the handicapper now off a mark of 97. Has run consistently well all season but is 3lb higher than when taking this race last year and will need the first-time visor to spark some improvement if he is to follow up.

Conclusion He has his work cut out off this mark. Lay.

Winter Light

5.15 Chelmsford

SP forecast 4-5

Pretty useful filly who has run to a good level on all five starts and could probably win a handicap off this mark of 87 if trainer Richard Hughes found the right race. Drops back into novice company on her first start on the all-weather.

Conclusion Should be able to give weight away to Collect Call.

