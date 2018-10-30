Kirtling can strike on Kempton return for trainer Andi Brown

Newmarket: David Milnes

Kirtling (8.15 Kempton, nap)

Ran well for a long way at this track last time when in need of the run and has since worked well on Racecourse Side. The seven-year-old is fancied to give the underrated Andi Brown a welcome winner.

Others to follow

Nottingham 12.40 Dalaalgam, 1.10 Funny Man, 1.40 Bobbie K, 2.10 Artair, 2.40 Becker

Kempton 4.40 Global Goddess, 5.15 Universal Order, 5.45 Ideological, 6.15 Wilson, 6.45 Laieth, 7.15 Carnwennan, 7.45 Welsh Lord

Lambourn: James Burn

Jaisalmer (2.30 Fakenham, nap)

A useful novice hurdler, this six-year-old can be a bit in and out, but might just be hard to catch in a small field and ought to make a decent chaser.

Others to follow

Fakenham 1.30 Salto Chisco, 2.00 Top Rock Talula, 3.00 Our Reward, 3.30 Little Windmill

Kempton 5.15 Kheros, 6.45 Despacito, 8.15 Topology

Nottingham 1.10 Garrison Commander, 3.40 Via Delle Volte

West Country: Andrew King

Movewiththetimes (2.30 Fakenham, nap)

Has yet to win over fences but this is the easiest task he has faced and he should get his head in front.

Others to follow

Fakenham 1.30 My Brother, 2.00 Lisa De Vassy, 3.00 Polished Rock



North: Richard Young

Nevada (4.10 Nottingham, nap)

Unexposed sort who showed improved form to chase home a subsequent winner on handicap debut at Chelmsford last time. Should be equally effective on turf and fancied to go well from same mark under top amateur.

Others to follow

Fakenham 1.00 Gold Runner, 2.30 The Linksman, 3.30 Ulis De Vassy

Kempton 5.15 Ticklish, 5.45 Sky Defender, 6.15 Zeshov

Nottingham 12.40 Asian Angel, 1.10 Red Phoenix, 1.40 Detachment, 2.10 She Can Boogie, 2.40 Pavers Pride, 3.10 Lucky Deal, 3.40 Just Wait

Racing Post Ratings: Steve Mason

Mauricio (1.30 Fakenham, nap)

Escapes a penalty for his recent Southwell success and looks to have sound prospects of following up in a slightly better race.

Topspeed: Dave Edwards

Tan (2.40 Nottingham)

Not beaten far when eighth in a hot sprint at Catterick 11 days ago and a similar performance would put him firmly in the mix.

Longshot: Ben Harris

Exclusive Waters (4.10 Nottingham)

Lost all real chance at the start in his last two outings, but did remarkably well to run on late on his most recent start. Showed improved form before that and he could outrun his odds if he breaks on terms.

Ireland: Tony O'Hehir

Sky Moon (2.50 Dundalk)

The drop to 5f should suit the Peter Fahey-trained colt who appeared not to stay when second over 6f on his second start at the track 12 days ago. He gets the vote to score under Kevin Manning.

The Raceform Interactive nugget

Eric Alston has had two winners and two places from four runners in the 2.40 at Nottingham. Lydiate Lady, who finished runner-up last year and has never been unplaced at this track in three attempts, bids to go one better.

