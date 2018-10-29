Improving three-year-old can account for her older rivals

Anytime Will Do

1.05 Bangor

SP forecast 9-4

Bumper winner at Taunton last season who made a successful debut over hurdles when winning impressively at Uttoxeter on his reappearance this month. That form was franked when runner-up Foxtrot Juliet won at Wincanton on Sunday and Anytime Will Do sets the standard, but he has to shoulder a penalty.

Conclusion Exciting prospect, but there are several potential dangers and I’m on the fence.

Before Midnight

2.20 Chepstow

SP forecast 10-11

Won two from three in bumpers but was beaten at 1-2 on his hurdles debut at Huntingdon this month. Nicky Henderson’s gelding is out of a 3m hurdle winner and is bred to stay, so he may have found the 2m3½f at that track on the sharp side. This more galloping course could suit.

Conclusion Been found a good opportunity and should win.

Doctor Dex

4.30 Chepstow

SP forecast 11-8

Second to Saturday’s Cheltenham winner Strong Glance on his debut at Southwell last year and put a disappointing run next time behind him when second in a bumper at Perth in April. Tom George’s gelding sets the standard but has had more chances than most of these rivals.

Conclusion I’d prefer to take a chance on one of the newcomers with Eason top of the list.

Midnight Guest

6.15 Wolverhampton

SP forecast 2-1

Improved form since dropped to 5f and fitted with a visor and comes here having won two of her last three. George Margarson’s filly is 6lb higher than when scoring at Kempton last time, but is a lightly raced improving three-year-old competing against older, exposed rivals.

Conclusion Plenty going for her and I’d be happy to back her at the forecast price or bigger.

Coastline

7.15 Wolverhampton

SP forecast 5-4

Made a promising debut in a 6f novice event at Newcastle last month when beaten a head into second by subsequent winner Aldana with the first two clear of the remainder. James Tate’s filly raced freely and is entitled to improve with the experience under her belt.

Conclusion Stable without a winner in three weeks, but Coastline looks value at the forecast.

