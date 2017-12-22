Handicap hurdler appears on good mark for Ascot assignment

Pougne Bobbi

1.50 Ascot

1pt win

Walk In The Mill

3.00 Ascot

1pt win

Hunters Call

3.35 Ascot

1pt win

Veinard

3.35 Ascot

1pt each-way

Dan Skelton celebrated his first big-race winner when Willow's Saviour won the Racing Welfare Handicap Hurdle at Ascot (3.35) in 2013 and on Saturday Olly Murphy looks to do exactly the same.

At a big price, the rookie trainer's Hunters Call is well worth backing.

Hunters Call has to improve a few pounds on form to be competitive but not that much on his third at Sligo over 2m4f when last seen in August and Murphy has managed to improve most of the horses he's taken on.

Murphy was assistant to Gordon Elliott for a good few years, so will know exactly what it takes to win this a race of this calibre and it is surely significant that he has booked Jack Kennedy to come over for one ride.

The pair would have close ties from their time in Ireland and this race has been the plan for Hunters Call for ages. I doubt very much if his four-month absence is any sort of negative – it's probably a plus as his handicap mark has been kept under wraps.

Murphy's old boss Elliott has a sneaky each-way chance with Veinard, who often threatens to deceive and I doubt very much he really puts it all in.

However he will be travelling like the winner turning for home as he always does and if things go his way, he has it in him to go close too.

If you concentrate on his Fairyhouse second to Thomas Hobson last season, then Veinard has a massive chance in this and this right-handed track, with it's relatively short straight, will be ideal.



Unowhatimeanharry is the one to beat in the feature race of the day, the JLT Reve De Sivola Long Walk Hurdle (2.25) but this is a mini Stayers Hurdle with any number of viable alternatives.

With the Henderson team in such great form L'Ami Serge and Thomas Campbell will surely go well and course specialist Lil Rockerfeller finished in front of Unowhatimeanharry at Cheltenham in March.

Throw in the impressive Haydock winner Sam Spinner and it's clearly a red-hot race. Whether there is a betting angle at the morning prices is a different matter.

Henderson's Pougne Bobbi is worth siding with in the My Pension Expert Handicap Chase (1.50).

There weren't many more impressive performances from a novice in a handicap than the one Pougne Bobbi put up at Ludlow last year. He has been a bit disappointing since but he shaped well enough over a trip a bit too far on his reappearance here last time.

With that run under his belt, he looks well worth backing in a race in which there are doubts about everything in the field.



Singlefarmpayment was on the back foot from the word go after a slow start in the Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury last time but was creeping into contention and would surely have been placed if he had not fallen at the third-last.

He is the one to beat in the Lavazza Silver Cup Handicap Chase (3.00) but at the prices I prefer the recent course and distance winner Walk In The Mill.

Walk In The Mill sprinted away from two good horses last time and having jumped the last in third ended up winning by seven lengths. That was his first attempt at this trip and there is surely more to come from him.

