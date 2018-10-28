Good chance talented apprentice will shine at Galway

Commodus

1.10 Galway

1pt win

One Cool Poet

4.05 Galway

1pt win

Mastermind

4.35 Galway

1pt win

The progress made by apprentice Shane Crosse has been one of the stories of the 2018 Flat seasonand the youngster duly racked up his 25th winnerof the year when landing a maiden for Aidan O'Brien at Leopardstown on Saturday.

Joseph O'Brien, the driving force behind his emergence, put him on one of his two runners in a nursery on Saturday but hismount failed to feature in a contest in which stablemate Commodusfinished third after meeting some trouble in running.

Bearing in mind thatthe daughter of Australia was running from 6lb out of the handicap, it has to go down as a promising run.

Bidding to exploit the opportunity before she is reassessed, O'Brien turns her out again in a nursery over a longer trip, with theride entrusted to Crosse. She may get the better of Harvest Bow and Spiritual Impulse, who renew their Gowran Park rivalry.

Ben Coen's valuable 7lb claim should be a major benefit to One Cool Poetunder topweight in the first division ofthe 45-65 handicap (4.05).

The six-year-old has failed to score since landing a Limerick contest for Arthur Moore three seasons ago, but has been running well lately for County Meath trainer Matthew Smith.

His last two runs have been in stronger races than this one, and a second place behind Perfect Tapatino at Leopardstown makes particularly good reading in view of the fact that the winner made it three wins and two seconds from his last five starts when runner-up at the same venue on Saturday.

The 1m2f trip was probably on the short side when he was a staying-on third at Naas last week, and Galway's uphill finish should help to bring out the best in him.

Mastermind,a120-rated juvenile hurdler from last season, should be able to exploit amodest rating of 50 on the Flat later on the card (4.35).

Twice successful and Grade 3-placed last winter, the Charles O'Brien-trained gelding ran in the Fred Winter and later made the frame in a couple of Flat runs before his summer break.

Hestayed on for third on his return at Limerick earlier this month and should now find the improvement required with the run under his belt.

