Front-runners could have race between them off likely sedate pace

Michele Strogoff

1.40 Nottingham

1pt win

Belledesert

2.40 Nottingham

1pt each-way

Quintana Roo

4.40 Kempton

1pt each-way

With only two potential pacesetters lining up in the seven-runner Racinguk.com Handicap (1.40) at Nottingham, the gallop is unlikely to be too demanding and for that reason I’m banking on one of them holding off the chasing pack.

Michele Strogoff is admittedly frustrating, with nine seconds to his name, but he’s had his share of excuses since making all at Pontefract in July, including twice not getting home over 1m2f at this track this month and last week being drawn one off the outside in a field of 14 at Chelmsford.

Despite those issues he showed enough on all three starts, leading for the most part, to suggest he remains in good nick. A mark of 81 isn’t beyond him and this is his trip.

Why We Dream, the other regular pacesetter, hasn’t convinced in three starts in handicaps.

Given the drying conditions at Nottingham, which could lead to the ground being genuinely fast, I’m prepared to take a chance on Belledesert each-way in Get Daily Tips At racinguk.com Handicap (2.40).

Although her performances on quick surfaces this season haven’t been compelling, Steph Hollinshead’s mare has won three times on fast/firm going (including once at this track) and she arrives in reasonable shape, despite finishing only eighth on her last two starts.

Three outings ago she flashed home for third over this course and distance after being drawn on one of the wings. The daughter of Pastoral Pursuits was also berthed wide on an unsuitably easy surface at Bath next time and raced well away from the main action. Still, she briefly threatened on the outer before fading. It’s easy to excuse her next effort at Brighton, that came just over 24 hours later.

Belledesert is down 2lb to a mark of 66, which is well below her last winning mark and even 13lb lower than when she was second at Bath in May. There is plenty of early pace drawn around her, which is going to suit her current style of racing, and the yard has sent out its first winners of the season in the last fortnight. She looks a decent outsider.

The Bet At racinguk.com Nursery Handicap (4.40) is such a weak affair that I'm backing forecast no-hoper Quintana Roo to make the frame at a big price.

Jo Hughes’s filly looks a difficult ride, having hung under pressure on more than one occasion, but she has also hinted at possessing a bit of ability.

Despite taking a fierce hold at Bath in June she was bang there a furlong out before finishing sixth behind a couple of runners from big yards who are now rated in the 80s.

Her nursery debut at this track on Saturday evening proved inconclusive as she was drawn one off the outside and raced wide with one other, the only runner she beat home.

She’s one of the riskier bets I’ll have this year but she’s rated accordingly at 46 and at least she’s more favourably drawn back over what should be a more suitable trip.

What I’m looking forward to . . .

The return of Bristol De Mai, the biggest enigma in jump racing, in the bet365 Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby on Saturday. Given his combined form figures on his reappearance/in November are 1212211, I was considering having a big bet on him, but then I saw his finishing positions on good ground are 275 and thought better of it.

