Course winner dangerously well treated on best form

No. 7

Cousin Oscar

3.45 Bangor

1pt win at 6-1 generallyIt's only 18 months ago that Cousin Oscar carried an official rating of 130 over hurdles and if Donald McCain can get him back to anywhere near that level he'll win this with something to spare.

The question is whether McCain can, but he did have a wind operation in the summer and was perfectly entitled to need his first run since February when fourth of eight here just under three weeks ago, and unseating due the false start probably didn't help his mindset.

He simply ran as if the run were needed, though, and there's every reason to expect this dual course winner (form figures 114) to come on for it.

It's true McCain is only 1-33 over the past fortnight, but 15 of his runners have made the first three, so there can't be much wrong.

