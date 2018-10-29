Coastline can wash away her rivals after promising debut

Newmarket: David Milnes

Coastline (7.15 Wolverhampton, nap)

James Tate has a few nice two-year-olds left to run including this daughter of Cape Cross, who was beaten just a head by Aldana on debut at Newcastle last month. The winner has since followed up at Chelmsford and Coastline has pleased on Warren Hill.

Others to follow

Catterick 12.25 Just Be Friendly, 1.25 Midnight Wilde, 2.30 Das Kapital

Wolverhampton 4.45 Blue Reflection, 5.15 Decoration Of War, 5.45 Spenny's Lass, 6.15 Compton Poppy, 6.45 Konigin, 7.45 Reeth, 8.15 Cantiniere

Lambourn: James Burn

Hollander (6.15 Wolverhampton, nap)

Things have not gone right for this four-year-old in 2018, but he is well thought of by trainer William Muir, has had a wind operation since his last appearance and is down to a low grade.

Others to follo

Bangor 1.05 Grey Diamond

Catterick 12.25 Wedding Date, 3.35 It's A Wish

Chepstow 2.20 Before Midnight, 4.30 Westbury

Wolverhampton 4.45 Saumur, 5.15 Universal Command, 5.45 Little Miss Lilly, 6.45 Cosmogyral, 7.45 Li Kui, 8.15 Get Back Get Back

West Country: Tim Mitchell

Gaelic Flow (4.00 Chepstow, nap)

Up 8lb for recent Stratford success under Bryony Frost but remains in good form and is fancied to follow up.

Others to follow

Bangor 1.35 Bolving, 2.10 Ballyantics

Chepstow 1.10 Kalarika, 1.45 All Kings, 2.20 Getaway Trump, 2.50 Tea Time Fred, 3.25 Merry Milan, 4.30 Eason



North: Richard Young

Clergyman (4.10 Catterick, nap)

Yet to win on turf but solid effort on penultimate start and his last run over 7f on soft ground can be overlooked. Conditions here will be much more to his liking and he has a big chance back in trip and grade with cheekpieces fitted.

Others to follow

Bangor 1.35 It's Buster, 2.10 Rockalzaro, 2.40 Tailor Tom, 3.15 Seven Devils, 3.45 Cousin Oscar, 4.20 Mint Gold

Catterick 12.25 Leodis Dream, 12.55 Carlton Thomas, 1.25 Illustrissime, 2.00 Tadaawol, 2.30 Alexis Carrington, 3.05 Van Gerwen, 3.35 Spirit Of Zebedee

Wolverhampton 4.45 Vivernus, 5.15 Footsteps Forever, 5.45 Red Stripes, 6.15 Lexington Place, 6.45 Sincerely Resdev, 7.15 Chasing The Rain, 7.45 Thierry

Racing Post Ratings: Steve Mason

Anytime Will Do (1.05 Bangor, nap)

Taunton bumper winner who easily accounted for Sunday's Wincanton winner Foxtrot Juliet on his Uttoxeter debut over hurdles. Sets a decent standard and can defy his penalty.

Topspeed: Dave Edwards

Buckland Boy (4.45 Wolverhampton)

Overhauled close to home when favourite at Kempton a week ago, this lightly raced three-year-old should be given a chance to make amends.

Longshot: Samuel King

My Heart (5.15 Wolverhampton)

Ran slightly below market expectation at Lingfield last time but that race appears to be working out well for this level and the return to Wolverhampton should suit.

*There is no Irish tip on Tuesday

The Raceform Interactive nugget

Since November 2016, Henry Daly is 6 from 13 (46% +£27.75) with hurdlers at Bangor. Hastrubal, his only runner in that race type on Tuesday, runs in the 3.45.

