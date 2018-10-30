Calculation jumps off the page as the one to beat in Sha Tin handicap

Master Bernini

11.15 Sha Tin

1pt win

Calculation

12.15 Sha Tin

2pts win

Sixty Sixty

2.20 Sha Tin

1pt win

Talk about a turnaround – last weekend it was Happy Valley on a Sunday and now we get Sha Tin under lights on a Wednesday.

It’s the complete opposite to what punters have become accustomed to, but not to worry, normal service is resumed next week.

Because this fixture takes place on the Sha Tin all-weather – often referred to locally as the dirt – the search is on for specialists on the surface and one name that readily jumps off the page is Calculation (12.15), who contests the Class 2 handicap over an extended mile.

Two years ago, when trained in Ireland by John Oxx, he won a Dundalk mile maiden on the Polytrack under the name Drake Passage, and he has had five starts on the all-weather for one win and four seconds since his arrival in Hong Kong.



With John Size’s horses now steadily making their mark, Calculation will be hard to beat with Sam Clipperton in the saddle. Chief dangers are King Genki and Glorious Artist.

Another stable is set to be disbanded with the surprise news that trainer Michael Freedman is quitting Hong Kong for family reasons to return to Sydney after the meeting on November 10.

Freedman, from a famous Australian family of trainers, has had a frustrating time, but he could well add to his winning tally before departure with Master Bernini (11.15), who will have conditions to suit in the opening handicap.

Master Bernini is a 14-start maiden, but has run some excellent races on the all-weather and is now attractively handicapped.

One other to consider on this specialist card is the Richard Gibson-trained Sixty Sixty (2.20), who will be hard to beat in the Class 3 mile handicap.

He ran such a good race to finish third over course and distance on his most recent start and is expected to go well again.

