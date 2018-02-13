Litterateur’s Valley form makes him one for the notebook

Happy Bao Bei

12.45 Happy Valley

0.5pts win

Gracydad

12.45 Happy Valley

0.5pts winDon’t Miss

1.15 Happy Valley

1pt winLitterateur

2.50 Happy Valley

1pt winNews that racing might embrace a radical new concept produced a predictable reaction from social media sages. Most of said sages profess to adore the valuable handicaps that would dominate Championship Horse Racing’s proposed model.

All of them would surely welcome terrestrial TV coverage in aThursdayevening slot that is ripe for development and yet mere mention of a team element has them clutching their pearls in horror.

Time will tell if the CHR project has legs but a model based on rich handicaps contested by a limited number of horses and riders hasn’t done Hong Kong much harm and Wednesday’s Happy Valley card offers several interesting angles.

The fact that Joao Moreira rides Bingo for the first time in the Lily Handicap (12.45) suggests there could be value about the well-treated pair ofHappy Bao Bei and Gracydad.

Both selections are partnered by able 7lb claimers and can improve from recent down-the-field efforts.

Don’t Misshas been a Happy Valley hit since being allowed to stride on and his latest dominant success (backed up by a fast closing split) suggests an 8lb hike may not be enough to stop him in the Peach Blossom Handicap (1.15).

E-Super probably doesn’t have much in hand of the assessor after some fine efforts but he’s set to go close again in the 1.45, while Harrier Jet faces stern opposition in the 2.15 but is back to his last winning mark on a track which suits him perfectly.

Last but not least, make note ofLitterateur in the Daisy Handicap (2.50).

Richard Gibson’s gelding can take a fierce hold but he responded positively to Nash Rawiller’s strong handling when chasing home an improver here last time and the presence of several front runners hints that all is in place for him to gain a third course-and-distance success.

