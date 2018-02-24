Lil Rockerfeller ready to rock and roll at Fontwell
Lambourn: James Burn
Lil Rockerfeller(3.20 Fontwell, nap)
Last year's winner concedes weight all round, but connections are optimistic he can go close again after a break.
Others to follow
Fontwell 2.20 The Unit, 3.55 Jersey Bean, 5.25 Shaughnessy.
Southwell 3.00 Battalion, 3.35 Minella On Line.
West Country: Andrew King
Copain De Classe(2.20 Fontwell, nap)
Has a bit to find on the form book but remains unexposed and the drying conditions will help his cause.
Others to follow
Fontwell 2.50 The Last But One 3.20 Air Horse One 4.25 Unioniste 4.55 Quiz Master 5.25 Southfield Torr
Southwell 3.35 Kansas City Chief.
North: Colin Russell
Contre Tous(3.00 Southwell, nap)
Dual chase and bumper winner who ran well when third in a handicap chase on only previous start for Brian Ellison. Good run expected now back over hurdles.
Others to follow
Southwell 2.30 Red Danaher, 3.35 Sun Cloud, 4.05 Bygones For Coins, 4.35 Houndscourt.
Racing Post Ratings: Steve Mason
The Flying Sofa(5.25 Fontwell, nap)
Shaped like a certain future winner when placed in a hot race on his Ascot debut and it can pay to ignore a disappointing run on heavy ground here last time.
Topspeed: Dave Edwards
Air Horse One(3.20 Fontwell)
Has performed with credit in some hot handicap hurdles this season and deserves to get his head in front.
Longshot: Ed Quigley
Dr Des(3.20 Fontwell)
Unexposed sort who is improving all the time and looks capable of shaking up his rivals with trip with ground to suit.
Ireland: Tony O'Hehir
Dr Phoenix(3.45 Naas)
A fifth chase wins beckons for the Gordon Elliott-trained ten-year-old who delivered a career best performance when landing a handicap at Fairyhouse by nine lengths last month.
The Raceform Interactive nugget
Gordon Elliott'sBall D'Arc has won on his three previous visits to Naas and Jack Kennedy has figures of 11U on the gelding. He goes in the Grade 3 Chase over 2m at 3.45.
There are no Newmarket tips
