Lil Rockerfeller ready to rock and roll at Fontwell

Lambourn: James Burn

Lil Rockerfeller(3.20 Fontwell, nap)

Last year's winner concedes weight all round, but connections are optimistic he can go close again after a break.

Others to follow

Fontwell 2.20 The Unit, 3.55 Jersey Bean, 5.25 Shaughnessy.

Southwell 3.00 Battalion, 3.35 Minella On Line.

West Country: Andrew King

Copain De Classe(2.20 Fontwell, nap)

Has a bit to find on the form book but remains unexposed and the drying conditions will help his cause.

Others to follow

Fontwell 2.50 The Last But One 3.20 Air Horse One 4.25 Unioniste 4.55 Quiz Master 5.25 Southfield Torr

Southwell 3.35 Kansas City Chief.

North: Colin Russell

Contre Tous(3.00 Southwell, nap)

Dual chase and bumper winner who ran well when third in a handicap chase on only previous start for Brian Ellison. Good run expected now back over hurdles.

Others to follow

Southwell 2.30 Red Danaher, 3.35 Sun Cloud, 4.05 Bygones For Coins, 4.35 Houndscourt.

Racing Post Ratings: Steve Mason

The Flying Sofa(5.25 Fontwell, nap)

Shaped like a certain future winner when placed in a hot race on his Ascot debut and it can pay to ignore a disappointing run on heavy ground here last time.

Topspeed: Dave Edwards

Air Horse One(3.20 Fontwell)

Has performed with credit in some hot handicap hurdles this season and deserves to get his head in front.

Longshot: Ed Quigley

Dr Des(3.20 Fontwell)



Unexposed sort who is improving all the time and looks capable of shaking up his rivals with trip with ground to suit.

Ireland: Tony O'Hehir

Dr Phoenix(3.45 Naas)

A fifth chase wins beckons for the Gordon Elliott-trained ten-year-old who delivered a career best performance when landing a handicap at Fairyhouse by nine lengths last month.

The Raceform Interactive nugget

Gordon Elliott'sBall D'Arc has won on his three previous visits to Naas and Jack Kennedy has figures of 11U on the gelding. He goes in the Grade 3 Chase over 2m at 3.45.

There are no Newmarket tips

Members can read the latest exclusive tipping content such as Pricewise and Paul Kealy from 8pm daily onracingpost.com