Leicester winner Got Away can confirm Sherwood's good form at Huntingdon

Lambourn: James Burn

Got Away(4.05 Huntingdon, nap)

Smooth Leicester winner is open to improvement at the age of five and copes well with conditions. Should go close, especially as trainer Oliver Sherwood's string are in good nick.Others to follow

Chelmsford 7.00 Pulsating, 7.30 Danzan, 8.30 Surrey Blaze, 9.00 Palawan.

Huntingdon 2.20 Aardwolf, 2.55 Marmont, 5.15 Rebel Commander.

Southwell 4.55 Great Return.

West Country:Tim Mitchell

Lubatic(1.50 Huntingdon, nap)

Well beaten on all four starts over hurdles since winning a good ground bumper. However, the experience would not have been wasted and, with the drying ground in his favour, better will be expected in a first-time hood now upped in trip on handicap debut.Others to follow

Huntingdon 4.05 Desert Queen.

Sedgefield 5.05 Money For Nothing.

North: Colin Russell

Dark And Dangerous(4.30 Sedgefield, nap)

Won three on the trot over course and distance this time last year. Has dropped to a good mark and, with trip and track in his favour, can get off the mark for the season.Others to follow

Chelmsford 5.55 Firesnake, 6.30 Mabo, 7.00 Mythical Spirit, 8.30 Gemologist, 9.00 Scribner Creek.

Sedgefield 1.40 Danceintothelight, 2.10 Captain Sharpe, 2.45 Bulkov, 3.20 Paddling, 3.55 Delegate, 5.05 Roxyfet.

Southwell 2.00 Bold Spirit, 2.35 Cobalty Isle, 3.10 Ray Purchase, 3.45 Archimedes, 4.20 Clayton Hall, 4.55 Multiellie.

Newmarket: David Milnes

Father Ailbe(8.30 Chelmsford, nap)

No fluke about the way the topweight got off the mark over a mile and a half at Lingfield last weekend and is fancied to defy the 6lb penalty for the resurgent John Butler.Others to follow

Lingfield 6.30 Freebe Rocks, 7.00 Reedanjas, 8.00 Thaqaffa.

Racing Post Ratings: Steve Mason

Aaron Lad(1.40 Sedgefield, nap)

Late errors cost him at Catterick last week, but he remains well-treated off the same mark here and can go one better in a race that should be run to suit.

Topspeed: Dave Edwards

Must Havea Flutter(4.40 Huntingdon)

Earned decent figures when powering home in fine style at Market Rasen on Sunday and can shrug off his penalty.

Longshot: Ed Quigley

Good Time Ahead(4.55 Southwell)

Below par last time out, but remains of interest off a mark of 77 and should benefit from a return to this surface.

Ireland: Tony O'Hehir

Castlebrook(3.35 Thurles)

Winner of a point-to-point and runner-up in his sole bumper, the Jimmy Mangan-trained five-year-old should appreciate the step up to three miles having run second on his hurdling debut overa mile shorterat Cork in November. The son of Oscar can score for Robbie Power.

The Raceform Interactive nugget

In the last three seasons Johnny Farrelly's seven runners at Sedgefield have posted figures of 33111F1 (57 per cent strike-rate; +£9.79 to £1 level stakes.) Brendan Powell is 2-3 when riding for him at the track and he takes the mount onMoney For Nothing in the 2m handicap chase at 5.05.

