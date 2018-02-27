Leading local rider can strike twice on Sha Tin all-weather track

Goldie Flanker

11.45 Sha Tin

1pt win

Beekely

12.15 Sha Tin

1pt each-way

Ugly Warrior

2.55Sha Tin

2pts win

There is a feast from the east for all-weather fans at Sha Tin on Wednesday and Derek Leung can be in the spotlight aboard contrasting customers Goldie Flanker and Beekely.

Leung endured a fruitless trip to Dubai last week when unseated from Classic Emperor at the start and missed out on a Group 1 winner on Sunday when choosing Pingwu Spark over Beauty Generation.

But Leung hasn’t become the leading local rider without resilience andBeekely has shown more than enough speed in a light campaign to suggest he has solid win-and-place claims in the 12.15.

Goldie Flankeris a very different ride to Beekely– as he tends to get well behind early– but he’s ready to peak and be a leading player in the 11.45.

Imperial Concorde is another come-from-behind runner with bright prospects in the 1.20, while the step up to 1,800m looks the key to unlocking further progress from hat-trick seeking Chater Thunder in the 12.45.

Nuclear Power’s recent efforts mark him as a strong contender for the 1.50 and the former Tom Dascombe-trained Big Time Baby appeals in a wide-open 2.20.

Last but not least, keep a close eye on the unbeaten and highly likeableUgly Warrior in the finale at 2.55.

Shrugging off an 11lb rise isn’t easy in the heat of Hong Kong handicaps– and main rival Pick Number One is also three out of three on dirt– but the zest that Ugly Warrior showed to skip clear of a useful field under Vincent Ho last time suggests he’s well up to the task.

