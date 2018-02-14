King's juvenile out to seal Cheltenham Festival ticket at Fontwell

Doctor Bartolo (yellow cap): Alan King's runner looks to seal his place in the Fred Winter

Newmarket: David Milnes

Spare Parts(7.30 Chelmsford, nap)

Fancied to clinch the £10,000 prize for winningmost horse on the all-weather this winter by registering his sixth win. Phil McEntee’s success story has taken Saturday’s win in his stride.

Others to follow

Chelmsford: 6.30 Vettori Rules, 7.00 Sir Hamilton, 8.00 Tasaaboq, 8.30 Justice Rock, 9.00 Navajo Star.

North:Colin Russell

Siege Of Boston(7.30 Chelmsford, nap)

Dual course-and-distance winner who was a good fourth over 6f at Southwell last time. On a good mark now, and with the step up in trip in his favour, is fancied to get back on the winning trail.

Others to follow

Chelmsford: 5.55 Tagur, 6.30 Mambo Dancer, 7.00 Finisher, 8.00 Harbour Patrol, 8.30 Be Bold.

Kelso: 1.25 Expresstime, 1.55 McGowan's Pass, 2.25 Better Getalong, 3.00 Big River, 3.35 Planet Nine, 4.05 Winged Crusader, 4.40 Hitman Fred.

Leicester: 2.15 Grow Nasa Grow, 4.30 Path To Freedom.

Lambourn: James Burn

Doctor Bartolo(2.05 Fontwell, nap)

Juvenile has performed with credit on two outings for Alan King and should be okay on the ground as he bids to seal his place in the Fred Winter.

Others to follow

Chelmsford: 5.55 Arlecchino's Leap, 6.30 Bear Valley, 7.00 Legal History, 9.00 Volturnus.

Fontwell: 2.35 Jaisalmer, 4.20 Shockingtimes, 4.55 Scorpion Haze.

West Country: Tim Mitchell

Minellatillmorning(3.45 Fontwell, nap)

Came good at Taunton last time in a similar contest and once again looks sure to play a leading role in a winnable affair.

Others to follow

Fontwell: 3.10 Bramble Brook 4.20 Redmond 4.55 Jaytrack Parkhomes

Leicester: 3.20 Chirico Vallis 4.30 Trafalgar Rock.

Racing Post Ratings: Steve Mason

McGowan's Pass(1.55 Kelso, nap)

Dropped in class after a fair run in a Grade 2 at Haydock latest and this previous Ayr maiden hurdle winner sets a good standard in an ordinary novice.

Longshot: Ed Quigley

Another Mattie(3.35 Kelso)

Veteran who has been out of sorts lately, but will relish the ground, is a C&D winner and looks more than capable off his mark.

Topspeed: Dave Edwards

Evanescent(8.00 Chelmsford)

Has yet to win in eleven starts on the all-weather but his recent narrow reversal suggests he could belatedly get on the score-sheet.

*There are no tips from Ireland today.

The Raceform Interactive Nugget

Since the start of 2016 Tom George has figures of 11123112221421 with his handicap chasers at Leicester (7/14; +£12.79) Just one of his runners failed to reward each-way punters. O Maonlai goes in the 2m4f event at 2-45.

