Le Coeur to follow up again at Plumpton for in-form Honeyball

Newmarket: David Milnes

Camino(7.10 Wolverhampton, nap)

Drawn badly when disappointing at Lingfield last time. Andi Brown's speedster was noted blowing out for this in style on Warren Hill on Friday and is well drawn.

Others to follow

Wolverhampton: 5.10 Crown Walk, 5.40 Orchid Lily, 6.10 Star Archer, 6.40 Velvet Revolution, 8.10 Able Jack.

North: Richard Young

Roy’s Legacy(7.40 Wolverhampton, nap)

Prolific winner who ran a blinder from wide draw over 6f at Chelmsford last week. Will be hard to beat from same mark in weak race returned to his optimum trip.

Others to follow

Catterick: 2.00 Jack Devine, 2.35 Rockalzaro, 3.05 Sharp Response, 4.05 No Planning, 4.35 Madinat.

Wolverhampton: 5.40 Illusional, 6.10 Mount Tahan, 6.40 Dubawi Fifty, 7.10 Novabridge, 8.10 Georgian Bay, 8.40 Outlaw Torn.

Lambourn: James Burn

Sandhurst Lad(4.20 Plumpton, nap)

Course winner who ran well at the track last time and should be in the mix if building on that.

Others to follow

Plumpton: 2.15 Tierra Verde.

Wolverhampton: 5.10 Dorella, 6.40 Haines, 8.10 Bold Prediction.

West Country: Tim Mitchell

Le Coeur Net( 3.50 Plumpton, nap)

Ended a frustrating run since switched to fences when winning over course and distance last month. Fancied to go in again despite the 8lb higher mark.

Others to follow

Plumpton: 2.50 Eamon An Cnoic, 4.20 Somerset Jem.

Racing Post Ratings: Steve Mason

Aaron Lad(2.35 Catterick, nap)

Irish import who has run close to his best behind some fair sorts on his last couple of starts and could prove nicely treated on his handicap debut for his in-form yard.

Longshot: Ed Quigley

Storm Lightning(7.40 Wolverhampton)

Happiest at 5f and looks to have a good chance off his current mark in a wide open race.

Topspeed: Dave Edwards

Le Coeur Net(3.50 Plumpton)

Got his act together over course and distance a fortnight ago and Anthony Honeyball's six-year-old can follow up off an 8lb higher mark.

*There are no tips from Ireland today.

The Raceform Interactive Nugget

Straidnahannahas a perfect 3/3 record over fences at Catterick (+£12 to £1 stakes); elsewhere the grey is just 1/20 (-£17). Sue Smith's gelding goes over 3m1f 54y at 4.05.

