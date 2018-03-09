Henderson's handicap debutant can get things right at Sandown

Lambourn: Nick Deacon

Whatswrongwithyou(2.25 Sandown)

Well regarded by the Nicky Henderson team, and has won both his last two starts after undermining his chance when second here on his comeback by being too keen early on. Form and manner of those two victories are very solid, and looks nicely weighted for his handicap debut. His subsequent work suggests he has continued to progress.

Others to follow

Chelmsford: 7.15 Lilbourne Star.

Hereford: 2.15 Marienstar, 5.10 Burrows Edge

Sandown: 1.50 Indian Hawk, 4.10 Rayvin Black, 4.45 Morning Reggie.

Wolverhampton: 3.50 Golden Footsteps.

Newmarket: David Milnes

Broderie(8.15 Chelmsford, nap)

Charlie Appleby's filly took an age to get going before getting up to score over this trip on her debut at Lingfield last month. The three-year-old should be better suited to this more galloping track and has since impressed at Moulton Paddocks.

Others to follow

Wolverhampton: 1.30 Strictly Carter, 2.05 Original Choice, 2.40 Intern, 3.15 Second Thought, 3.50 Tribal Warrior, 4.25 Erissimus Maximus, 5.00 Maratha.

Chelmsford: 5.45 Malaysian Boleh, 6.15 How's Lucy, 6.45 Bernie's Boy, 7.15 Jazirat, 7.45 Dal Harraild, 8.45 Broughtons Story, 9.15 Ruby's Gem.

West Country:Tim Mitchell

The Cider Maker(2.50 Hereford, nap)

Not disgraced on second start back from a lengthy absence over fences in December and, with the stable in better form, a bold showing is expected now reverting to hurdles.

Others to follow

Hereford: 2.15 Secret Door, 3.25 Bramble Brook, 4.00 Applesolutely, 4.35 Bishop’s Court.

Sandown: 1.20 Erick Le Rouge, 1.50 Run To Milan, 2.25 Friday Night Light, 3.00 Aimee De Sivola, 3.35 Fourth Act, 4.10 The Last But One, 4.45 Flaming Charmer.

North: Colin Russell

Rastacap(3.50 Wolverhampton, nap)

Newcastle maiden winner last season who ran a sound race when third at Chelmsford on her return to action last week. Improvement expected over today's extra furlong and fancied to take advantage of her career-low mark.

Others to follow

Ayr: 2.10 Uppertown Prince, 2.45 What A Dream, 3.20 Imjoeking, 3.55 My Old Gold, 4.30 Blottos, 5.05 Cloudy Too, 5.35 Precious Cargo.

Chelmsford: 5.45 Outlaw Torn, 6.15 Mr Potter, 6.45 Lanjano, 7.45 Soldier In Action, 8.45 Polar Forest, 9.15 Gemologist.

Sandown: 1.50 Sam's Gunner, 2.25 Master Of Irony.

Wolverhampton: 1.30 Point North, 2.05 Swift Emperor, 3.15 Salateen, 4.25 Mickey, 5.00 Barnaby Brook.

Racing Post Ratings: Steve Mason

Quothquan(1.20 Sandown, nap)

Shaped well when chasing home the smart Sussex Ranger over course and distance in December and looks the pick of the weights on his handicap debut.

Topspeed: Dave Edwards

Silver Streak(2.25 Sandown)

Blotted his copybook last time but has every chance on two earlier solid efforts.

Longshot: Ed Quigley

Aloomomo(4.45 Sandown)

Wheels have come off lately, but trip and ground will be fine for him and he is starting to look well handicapped.

Ireland: Tony O'Hehir

Avellino(1.55 Gowran Park)

A dual bumper winner, Dermot McLoughlin’s mare was returning from a long absence when third over today’s 2m trip at Navan last month. With improvement on the cards she can get off the mark over hurdles with Mark Enright on board.

Raceform Interactive Nugget

Since the start of 2015 Daryl Jacob has figures of 1311212211 when riding for Nicky Henderson at Sandown, for a £1 level-stakes profit of £15.66. He ridesCall Me Lord (who is 2/2 at the track) in the Imperial Cup at 2.25.

