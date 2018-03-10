Harmony can be the Hero on first start since moving from Australia

Harmony Hero

8.35 Sha Tin

1pt winNot Listenin'tome

8.05 Sha Tin

0.5pts each-wayIt's not long until the Cheltenham festival but there's still plenty of decent action before Tuesday afternoon, including at Sha Tin on Sunday wheremany punters will be getting stuck into the action.

Destin owns strong claims in the Changi Handicap (5.30) – and we'll come back to him later– but, in the interests of leading on races aired at a more civilised hour, it's worth noting a newcomer to the Hong Kong scene in the Singapore River Handicap (8.35).

Harmony Herois the horse in question. Richard Gibson's gelding won two out of two in Australia– beating a subsequent Group 1 winner on the second occasion– and his morning trials in Hong Kong have been very promising.

The latest at Happy Valley saw Harmony Hero sweep past above-average rivals in good style and, with Aussie star Tommy Berry aboard, he could well prove nicely treated at agenerous 4-1.

Berry will be frustrated to see his boss John Moore has decided to use Matthew Poon's 7lb claim aboard former-Group 2 winnerNot Listenin'tome in the feature Singapore Turf Club Trophy (8.05), but the logic is understandable.

Good claimers can be very valuable in hot handicaps like this and, having dropped 12lb in the ratings, Not Listenin'tome looks capable of leaving some middling recent efforts behind.

Volitation did me a good turn here recently but whether he will represent value from an 8lb higher mark in the The Merlion Handicap (9.10) remains to be seen, while Sacred Ibis's tendency to get behind needs to be addressed before taking short odds in theKranji Handicap (9.45).

And so to Destin. He'll jump for the Changi Handicap while the vast majority of home-based punters are still safely abed, but this looks a very winnable Class 4 contest and his recent efforts mark him out as a horse who is set to go very close indeed.

