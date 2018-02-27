Good mover Stealth can secure first win at Lingfield

Stealth is due to run at Newcastle (pictured) in the 5.45

North: Colin Russell

Kings Full(5.45 Newcastle, nap)

Has shown promise on both starts so far, and though last of three over course and distance last time, that looked a strong contestand the form was boostedasthe runner-up won on Monday. He's fancied to get off the mark this time.

Others to follow

Newcastle 5.15 Bob Maxwell, 6.15 Tommy G, 6.45 Optima Petamus, 7.15 Gabrial The Devil, 7.45 Fintry Flyer.

Wolverhampton 2.15 Steel Helmet, 2.45 Scrutiny, 3.20 Perceived, 3.50 Cool Music, 4.25 Afandem, 4.55 Dubai Acclaim.

Newmarket: David Milnes

Stealth(5.45 Newcastle, nap)

The son of Kodiac was up against a couple of decent types when third at Lingfield last time and may find this easier. John Gosden's three-year-old has since moved well on Warren Hill and is fitted with blinkers for the first time.

Others to follow

Wolverhampton 2.15 Lunar Mist, 3.20 King Kevin.

Newcastle 5.15 Keir Hardie, 7.15 Wazin.

Topspeed: Dave Edwards

Nautical Haven(4.25 Wolverhampton)

Has found one too good in each of his last four starts but there's nothing wrong with his attitude and he would not be winning out of turn.

Longshot: Ed Quigley

Union Rose(4.25 Wolverhampton)

Shaped on his last couple of starts as though the step up to 6f would suit, and is more than capable of landing a blow off a mark of 79.

The Raceform Interactive nugget

Graham Lee is three from six when riding for Andrew Balding since the start of 2016 (+£19.85 to £1 stakes.) Balding is in decent form with six winners from ten runners in the last fortnight and he has booked Lee to rideQueen Moon in the 1m handicap at Newcastle (6.45).

There are no Lambourn, West Country or Irish tips on Wednesday

Members can read the latest exclusive tipping content such as Pricewise and Paul Kealy from 8pm daily onracingpost.com