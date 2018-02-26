Improving Abe Lincoln looks a presidential bet for Noseda
Lambourn: James Burn
Smiley Bagel(4.00 Lingfield, nap)
Ed Walker has his string in decent nick and the way this likeable gelding kept on when winning over 1m4f last time suggests he will be in the mix once more.
Others to follow
Chelmsford 4.15 Captain Lars.
Lingfield 2.30 Belated Breath, 3.30 Summer Icon, 5.00 Cold Fire.
North: Colin Russell
Chelmsford 2.15 I Was Only Joking, 2.45 Outlaw Torn, 3.15 Tellavoi, 3.45 Mambo Dancer, 4.15 Jorvik Prince.
Lingfield 4.30 Ravenhoe.
Newmarket: David Milnes
Abe Lincoln(3.00 Lingfield, nap)
Fancied to handle a significant step up in trip in this small field after his late flourish to score over seven furlongs at Wolverhampton last time. Jeremy Noseda's improver has since worked nicely on the Al Bahathri.
Others to follow
Lingfield 2.30 Walk In The Sun, 3.30 Carolinae, 4.30 Rivers Of Asia.
Chelmsford 2.15 Make Music, 2.45 Our Kim, 4.15 September Issue, 4.45 Torch
Topspeed: Dave Edwards
Walk In The Sun(2.30 Lingfield)
Knuckled down to justify favouritism on his Kempton debut a month ago and can follow up.
Longshot: Ed Quigley
Equally Fast(2.00 Lingfield)
Disappointed when last seen, but has a smart record at this venue and can bounce back on his first start for his new yard.
The Raceform Interactive nugget
Jamie Spencer has a 28 per cent strike-rate when riding for Ian Williams on the all-weather in the last ten seasons (23 wins from 81 mounts; £28.30 to £1 stakes). He has four wins and three thirds from eight rides for Williams intw0-miles races and he rides Diaktorosover that trip at 3.45.
There are no West Country or Ireland tips today
