Ellison's Serenity can prove a cut above his rivals at preferred track

The ten-year-oldSERENITY NOW (3.25) can teach his younger rivals a lesson in the 2m½f handicap.

Brian Ellison’s gelding ended a lengthy losing run over this course and distance in December and proved he was in good form with another track success in a 1m6f amateur riders’ race a week later.

He saves his best efforts for this venue and is set for a fifth course success despite stepping up in grade.

The 2m2½f handicap is also likely to go to a veteran, withCOUSIN KHEE (2.55) preferred to his fellow 11-year-old The Lock Master.

Hughie Morrison’s gelding has slipped down the weights during a lengthy barren spell but has found his level this winter, hitting the frame in three recent outings here.

He couldn’t get to the leaders over 1m6f last time but this extreme trip promises to suit.

SOOQAAN(4.00) has been in the form of his life recently and may be able to add another success in the 7f handicap.

He has won four of his last five starts and produced a career best in a mile handicap here last time out, bursting four lengths clear when Cam Hardie asked for an effort in the closing stages.

The drop back in trip and revised mark are unlikely to stop Antony Brittain’s seven-year-old in his current heart.

Get tips for every race run in Britain from Tuesday to Sunday in this week's Racing & Football Outlook– out every Tuesday