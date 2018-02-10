Elliott’s Folsom Blue and Space Cadet could be in line for a big payday

Folsom Blue: has leading claims in the €100,000 National Trial at Punchestown

Folsom Blue ticks plenty of the right boxes for the €100,000 National Trial (4.20) at Punchestown on Sunday.

A previous winner of the race in 2014 who loves soft ground, he represents the king of the staying handicap chases, Gordon Elliott, and arrives into the race off the back of a solid effort over hurdles last time.

Elliott’s Space Cadet is another worth keeping on side after running a promising race when third in the Thyestes Chase just over a fortnight ago.

Enda Bolger has won six of the previous ten runnings of the opening PP Hogan Cross Country Race (1.40) and Josies Orders and Auvergnat could be the pick of his five.

Kesselring looks to have been provided with a good opportunity to win a race in the 2m4f maiden (2.10) while Another Barney can handle the step up in class in the 2m novice hurdle (2.40).

Paper Lantern has been running well over hurdles of late and may get just reward in the 3m handicap hurdle (3.15) while Swingbridge looks well-treated over hurdles and shouldn't be far away either.

Meanwhile, Gilgamboa will be tough to beat in the hunters chase (3.45) and can extend his winning sequence to three.

Punchestown selections

1.40

Josies Orders

Auvergnat

2.10

Kesselring

2.40

Another Barney

3.15

Paper Lantern

Swingbridge

3.45

Gilgamboa

4.20

Folsom Blue

Space Cadet

Eight lines @ €1 per line = €8

Members can read the latest exclusive tipping content such as Pricewise and Paul Kealy from 8pm daily on racingpost.com