Diminutive star out to turn it up a notch in Ascot showpiece

Top Notch: heads a strong field for the Ascot Chase and is unbeaten in three starts at the course

Newmarket: David Milnes

Nomorecalls(4.05 Lingfield, nap)

No fluke about the way this three-year-old broke his maiden at this track this month. Robert Cowell's speedster again has the assistance of Joe Fanning and is well drawn in stall one.

Others to follow

Lingfield: 12.40 Deleyll, 1.10 Annouska, 1.45 Completion, 2.20 Arzaak, 2.55 Ay Ay, 3.30 Compass Scoobie, 4.40 Global Angel.

Kempton: 6.15 Galloway Hills, 7.15 Carolinae, 7.45 Wimpole Hall, 8.15 Bluff Crag.

Lambourn: James Burn

Top Notch(3.35 Ascot, nap)

This seven-year-old is in cracking form and will love the trip and track, while conditions should not be a problem.

Others to follow

Ascot: 1.15 Dame De Compagnie, 2.25 Gold Present, 3.00 Stowaway Magic, 4.45 Lust For Glory.

Haydock: 1.30 Lisp, 2.05 Boite, 3.50 Shantou Bob, 4.25 Chef Des Obeaux.

Kempton: 6.15 Black Sails, 6.45 Pulsating.

Lingfield: 12.40 Mette, 2.20 Captain Lars, 3.30 Early Morning, 4.05 Poetic Imagination.

Wincanton: 2.45 Call Me Lord, 3.55 Savoy Court.

West Country:Tim Mitchell

Timeforben(1.40 Wincanton, nap)

Winning Irish pointer who has shown promise in three starts over hurdles for David Pipe. With the step up in trip expected to suit in a first-time tongue tie after a wind op, connections are hopeful of a bold showing on handicap debut.

Others to follow

Ascot: 1.15 Captain Cattistock, 1.50 Black Corton, 2.25 Vieux Lion Rouge, 3.00 Dieg Man, 3.35 Cue Card, 4.45 My Lady Grey.

Haydock: 2.05 Agrapart, 3.15 The Dutchman, 5.00 Virak.

Wincanton: 2.15 War Sound, 3.20 General Girling, 3.55 Watcombe Heights, 4.30 Native Robin, 5.05 Sao.

North:Richard Young

Waiting Patiently(3.35 Ascot, nap)

Quickly rising up the chasing ranks and this sound jumper was impressive when winning a Listed event at Kempton last time. Up again in grade but open to further improvement, will like the ground and is fancied to extend his unbeaten record over fences.

Others to follow

Ascot: 1.50 Mount Mews.

Haydock: 1.30 Cornerstone Lad, 2.05 Donna's Diamond, 2.40 Lake View Lad, 3.50 Black Ivory, 4.25 Coole Hall.

Lingfield: 12.40 Cyflymder, 1.10 Eddiebet, 2.20 Brother Tiger, 3.30 Refelktor, 4.40 Keynote.

Racing Post Ratings: Steve Mason

Ch'Tibello(2.45 Wincanton, nap)

Split Yanworth and Sceau Royal when finishing runner-up in this race last year and is fancied to go one better this afternoon.

Topspeed: Dave Edwards

Elgin(2.45 Wincanton)

Alan King’s progressive six-year-old netted a couple of valuable handicaps in the autumn and looks ready for this step up in grade.

Longshot: Ed Quigley

Splash Of Ginge(3.50 Haydock)

Disappointed over fences last time out, but can't be dismissed returning to hurdles racing on ground he will relish.

Ireland: Tony O'Hehir

Aa Bee See (4.20 Gowran Park)

The Niall Madden-trained five-year-old has won two of his last three starts. Mark Walsh’s mount gets the vote to cope with the 7lb rise in the ratings he received after scoring over today’s 2m4f trip at Punchestown on his most recent start in December.

Raceform Interactive nugget

Top Notchhas visited Ascot three times in the past and won on every occasion, twice over the 2m5f 8yd chase track. His claims are obvious in the 3.35.

