Consistent Carolinae can dominate conditions event at Lingfield

Lingfield

CAROLINAE (3.30) is always a force to be reckoned with on the all-weather and she looks sure to go well again in the fillies’ conditions stakes.

Charlie Fellowes’ six-year-old was placed in her first three starts of the campaign and made the most of a drop in grade at Kempton last time out, winning a 7f handicap by a length and a quarter.

That was arguably a career-best effort and sets a fair standard for these four rivals to aim at.

The 5f handicap looks a good opportunity for AWESOME ALLAN (2.00) to belatedly land a first sand victory.

David Evans’ charge suffered a tenth sand defeat here last time out, but he hit the front inside the final furlong and comfortably hung on for second.

Dropping back to 5f with Robert Winston replacing a 7lb apprentice can help him pull out the necessary extra.

SMILEY BAGEL (4.00) lost his way after winning at Wolverhampton last April, but he made the most of some leniency from the handicapper to score here last time out.

Back over 1m4f on his third run of the year, Ed Walker’s five-year-old hit the front inside the final furlong and was always holding on. A 4lb rise may not stop him following up.

Chelmsford

Nothing in the 1m2f handicap has a compelling profile but the William Stone-trained TIGERFISH (2.45) gets the vote.

He has been beaten in similar company five times this winter but ran creditably over course and distance last time out, losing out by just two and a quarter lengths despite being trapped wide throughout.

That proved his stamina for this trip and he can score a fifth career success if building on that run.

MAMBO DANCER (3.45) failed to win any of his first 11 starts over shorter trips but has scored twice and finished placed in four starts at around 2m, most recently finishing third over this course and distance despite not getting the strong pace that suits.

Mark Johnston’s gelding can get back to winning ways if they go a true gallop here.

JORVIK PRINCE (4.15) has enjoyed a profitable winter already, winning three times around the turn of the year, and can add another success in the 5f handicap.

Catterick

Three of the four runners in the 2m3f handicap chase won last time out and MIDDLEBROW (4.10) is best placed to follow up.

Donald McCain’s seven-year-old was brought down here in December but has won his two other recent starts, including at Musselburgh just six days later when he saw off Martiloo despite a tendency to jump left-handed.

He can defy this 6lb higher mark back on a more suitable track at the expense of Dica.

