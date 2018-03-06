Classy Archer can aim for the stars on Kempton all-weather

Star Archer: fancied to make it three wins in a row on the all-weather

Lambourn: Nick Deacon

Desert Doctor(4.00 Lingfield)

Did not really get into the race in a goodcontestat Newcastle on his latest start, but won his previous two in good style and still looks capable of improvement. Looks to still be nicely handicapped andis worth another chance on his return to six furlongs.

Others to follow

Fontwell: 2.10 Indian Hercules, 3.10 Crushed, 3.40 Dicosimo.

Lingfield: 3.00 Sea Ess Seas, 3.30 De Medici.

Kempton: 6.40 Herecomesthesun, 7.40 Intransigent.

Newmarket: David Milnes

Star Archer(5.40 Kempton, nap)

Fancied to complete a hat-trick of all-weather wins after successive wins at Wolverhampton and looks to be thriving. Ryan Moore takes over on the scopey four-year-old for the first time.

Others to follow

Lingfield: 2.00 Big Amigo, 3.30 Nordic Lights.

Kempton: 6.40 Lovely Approach, 7.10 Gronkowski, 7.40 Spare Parts, 8.10 Coverham

West Country: Andrew King

Casterly Rock(3.10 Fontwell, nap)

Made subsequent winner work hard last time but has not been seen since. He is expected to take the beating in this company.

Others to follow

Fontwell: 2.10 Reikers Island, 3.40 Cabernet D'Alene, 4.10 Master Burbidge, 4.40 Irish Odyssey.

Catterick: 2.20 Verni.

North: Colin Russell

Robben Rainbow(8.10 Kempton, nap)

Ripon maiden winner as a juvenile but proved very disappointing last year. Better effort when fourth at Wolverhampton on his AW debut and though down in trip is on a good mark so with a favourable draw is fancied to get back to winning ways.

Others to follow

Catterick: 1.50 Young Tom, 2.20 Cracking Find, 2.50 Ilaya, 3.20 Uno Valeroso, 3.50 Tickanrun, 4.20 Duhallow Tornado, 4.50 Indian Opera.

Kempton: 5.40 Fire Fighting, 6.10 Check 'Em Tuesday, 7.10 Ventura Knight, 7.40 Fast Track, 8.40 Life Knowledge.

Lingfield: 3.00 Warrior's Valley, 3.30 Juneau, 4.00 Prestbury Park, 5.00 Mambo Dancer.

Racing Post Ratings: Steve Mason

Shine Baby Shine(2.50 Catterick, nap)

Pulled well clear of the remainder when third behind a couple of decent juveniles over course and distance in January and last week's run in a jumpers' bumper at Southwell should have put her spot on for this.

Topspeed: Dave Edwards

Gronkowski(7.10 Kempton)

Has won both starts on the all-weather with the minimum of fuss and can complete a hat-trick in this stiffer assignment.

Longshot: Ed Quigley

Dicosimo(3.40 Fontwell)

Lost his way in recent times but is more than capable of going well off a mark of 132 if recent wind operation has the desired effect.

*There are no tips from Ireland.

Raceform Interactive Nugget

Neil Mulholland is 5/18 (28% +£5.50) with handicap chasers at Fontwell since the start of 2016. He has Master Burbidge, who has form figures of 7111 under jockey Noel Fehily, in that race type at 4.10.

Members can read the latest exclusive tipping content such as Pricewise and Paul Kealy from 8pm daily on racingpost.com