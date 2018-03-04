Celestial Spheres ready to prove a star turn for Appleby

Peggies Venture: a big run is expected at Kempton by our Lambourn correspondent

Newmarket: David Milnes

Celestial Spheres(7.45 Wolverhampton, nap)

Was not stopping when defeating subsequent winner Cosmeapolitan over this trip at Lingfield last time and fancied to defy a 4lb rise. Charlie Appleby's improver has since moved well at Moulton Paddocks.

Others to follow

Wolverhampton 6.45 Candesta, 8.45 Bernie's Boy

Lambourn: James Burn

Peggies Venture(4.00 Kempton, nap)

Twice an all-weather winner earlier in her career, this mare has performed with credit this season and hails from the in-form Alan King yard, so big run expected.

Others to follow

Kempton 2.00 Grapevine, 3.00 Simonia, 3.30 Josses Hill, 4.30 Peculiar Places, 5.00 Article Fifty.

Lingfield 2.10 Skyline, 2.40 Kupatana, 3.10 Maestro Royal.

Southwell 3.20 Royals And Rebels, 3.55 Good Man Pat, 5.00 Ardmayle.

Wolverhampton 5.45 Assanilka, 6.45 Beepeecee, 7.45 Port Douglas, 8.15 Black Sails.

West Country: Andrew King

Zubayr(3.30 Kempton, nap)

Boasts good course record and his recent second at Lingfield has been boosted so a good effort isexpected.

Others to follow

Kempton 2.00 Brahms De Clermont, 2.30 Tommy Silver, 4.00 Onefortheroadtom, 4.30 Peter The Mayo Man

Southwell 5.00 Brynmawr

North:Colin Russell

Etaad(6.45 Wolverhampton, nap)

Hasn't won for more than a year but creditable run over C&D last time.Has beendropped 4lb for that and, as he is now on a career-low mark, is fancied to get back to winning ways.

Others to follow

Southwell 2.50 Grow Nasa Grow, 4.25 Tomkevi, 5.00 Along Came Theo, 5.30 Northern Girl.

Wolverhampton 5.45 Acadian Angel, 6.15 Barnaby Brook, 7.15 Outlaw Torn, 7.45 Soldier In Action, 8.15 Swiss Belle, 8.45 Monte Cinq.

Racing Post Ratings: Steve Mason

Magic Dancer(2.00 Kempton, nap)

Former smart Flat performer who impressed when landing a couple of handicap hurdles in the autumn. Can resume winning ways in arace that should be run to suit.

Topspeed: Dave Edwards

Call Carlo(3.20 Southwell)

An encouraging second on his chasing debut at Towcester recently, this lightly raced veteran can go one better from the foot of the weights.

Longshot: Ed Quigley

John Caesar(6.45 Wolverhampton)

Has claims off a mark of 54 if putting his best foot forward and this C&D winner can't be ruled out.

Raceform Interactive Nugget

The two timesHansupfordetroit has run in handicaps off an official mark under 100 he's won. He's edged down to 99 for the 4.15 at Lingfield.

