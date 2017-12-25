Cap bang on course to complete hat-trick

West Country: Tim Mitchell

If The Cap Fits12.45 Kempton, nap

Useful bumper performer who has taken well to hurdles. Smart prospect who is fancied to complete his hat-trick.

Others to follow

Fontwell 12.20 River Dunn, 2.00 Bredon Hill Lad, 3.45 Molly Carew.

Huntingdon 12.10 Black Mischief, 12.40 Le Coeur Net, 1.15 Smart Boy, 1.50 Speedalong, 2.25 Outofthisworld.

Kempton 1.20 Hell’s Kitchen, 1.55 Fountain’s Windfall, 3.05

Thistlecrack, 3.40 Dashing Oscar.

Market Rasen 1.10 Master Burbidge, 1.45 Soupy Soups, 2.15 Jepeck.

Wetherby 1.05 Dalaman.

Wincanton 12.25 Ambre Des Marais, 12.55 If You Say Run, 1.30 Saffron Wells, 2.05 Beau Du Brizais, 2.40 Coeur Tantre, 3.15 Jessber’s Dream, 3.50 Ring Ding Ding.

Lambourn: James Burn

Minella Charmer3.40 Kempton, nap

Fallen three times on last four starts, but was going well on two of those occasions and has had a wind operation since his last run. Ground should be okay, he has schooled plenty at home and a mark of 134 appears workable.

Others to follow

Fontwell 12.50 Spirit Of Rome, 1.25 Jersey Bean, 3.45 Toberdowney.

Huntingdon 11.40 Sackett, 1.15 Milzipa, 3.35 Malachite.

Kempton 12.45 Diese Des Bieffes, 1.20 Reigning Supreme, 1.55 Mia’s Storm, 2.30 Buveur D’Air, 3.05 Might Bite, 3.40 Minella Charmer.

Sedgefield 1.00 The Dubai Way, 1.35 Octagon, 2.05 Star Tackle.

Wetherby 12.00 Petticoat Tails, 2.10 Aloomomo.

Wincanton 12.25 Blue Bullet, 12.55 Passing Call, 1.30 Bastien, 2.05 Water Wagtail, 3.15 Theatre Territory, 3.50 Begbie.

Wolverhampton 4.00 Outer Space.

North: Colin Russell

Roxyfet(12.25 Sedgefield, nap)

Has a fine record on the course. Not so good last time at Market Rasen but much better run expected now back here.

Others to follow

Huntingdon 2.25 Strike The Pose.

Market Rasen 1.10 Argentix, 1.45 General Mahler, 2.15 Boric, 2.50 Instant Replay, 3.25 Mr Snoozy.

Sedgefield 11.55 Bafana Blue, 1.00 Rockalzaro, 1.35 Bal de Rio, 2.05 Whitsundays, 2.40 Hit And Run, 3.15 Eternally Yours.

Wetherby 12.00 Autumn Surprise, 12.30 Dick Darsie, 1.05 Nemean Lion, 1.40 Special Catch, 2.10 Baywing, 2.45 Only Orsenfoolsies, 3.20 Gran Maestro.

Wolverhampton 12.05 Royal Pursuit, 12.40 Windsor Cross, 1.10 Ingleby Angel, 1.45 Mount Tahaan, 2.50 Kimberella, 3.25 Rapid Ranger, 4.00 Rock Warbler.

Newmarket: David Milnes

Victoriously(1.10 Wolverhampton, nap)

Andi Brown has booked Luke Morris for his charge, who was a bit unlucky at Chelmsford last time. Has come out of that in good shape and expected to make no mistake.

Others to follow

Wolverhampton 12.05 Reiffa, 12.40 Jellmood, 1.45 Kyllachy Gala, 2.15 Ocean Of Love, 2.50 Double Up, 4.00 Captain Pugwash.

Racing Post Ratings: Steve Mason

If The Cap Fits12.45 Kempton, nap

Smart in bumpers and has impressed in both starts over hurdles. Has to give weights all round but sets a good standard.

Topspeed: Dave Edwards

Midnight Maestro3.40 Kempton

Made a hash of the first when favourite at Ascot a month ago but this longer trip should help Alan King’s five-year-old accomplish his recovery mission.

Longshot: Ed Quigley

Doesyourdogbite3.40 Kempton

Last year’s winner hasn’t shown much lately, but is 5lb lower than 12 months ago and has to be respected.

Ireland: Tony O’Hehir

Quick Grabim12.45 Leopardstown

A bumper winner over the course a year ago, he shaped well on his first start for Willie Mullins when runner-up on his hurdles debut at Fairyhouse last month after suffering trouble in running.

The Raceform Interactive nugget

Tea For Two has figures of 1111121125241 when running right-handed (+£25.07), compared to 223P67U194 going the other way. His record at Kempton is 1114 (a close-up fourth in last season's King George, beaten less than four lengths.) At around 20-1 theeight-year-oldlookseach-way value in the same race this year.

Don't forget: Members receive Pricewise Extra at 10am daily on racingpost.com