Back Elliott and Gigginstown to have another National Hunt Chase winner

Dounikos flies the last fence to beat subsequent Thyestes and Grade 2 winner Monbeg Notorious at Gowran in November

To my eye, we haven't seen a better novice chase in Britain or Ireland than the Flogas Novice Chase at Leopardstown at the beginning of this month.

Monalee produced a flawless pillar-to-post victory with the supremely talented pair Al Boum Photo and Invitation Only in second and third.

But it's the fourth-placed horse, the vastly improved Dounikos, who I'm hoping will follow in the hoofprints of Tiger Roll and win another National Hunt Chase for Gordon Elliott and Gigginstown House Stud, and I think the 10-1 available is unbelievable value considering he's as short as 6-1 in places.

The seven-year-old made light work of runaway Thyestes and Ten Up Novice Chase winner Monbeg Notorious on chasing debut, before staying on strongly to win a Grade 2 at Limerick to beat the classy Tombstone, a chase winner who was up to Grade 1 level over hurdles.

Jockey Conor Ring thought he had the scalp of Al Boum Photo before he came down at the final fence, and he said:

"He was flying coming down to the last and I thought I had the other horse covered. He jumped and travelled like a winner the whole way and he had plenty left at the line."

Dounikos and rider Andrew Ring after landing the feature Grade 2 novice chase at Limerick

Dounikos was one of the first horses off the bridle last time out in the Flogas at Leopardstown, where he was short of room at the final fence but stayed on best of all to be beaten just one and a quarter lengths.

He won his maiden hurdle on good ground so the likely conditions at Cheltenham don't worry me in the slightest, and Gordon Elliott has indicated the National Hunt Chase is the most realistic target.

That plan certainly makes sense to me. He's reliable, he jumps and stays like an old hand and frankly I don't think anything could live with him over four miles.

It baffles me that on official ratings he's 1lb worse than Tiger Roll was when he won the National Hunt Chase (152), as I'm convinced Dounikos is a far superior horse.

That said, his rating is still ahead of the last five winners before that in Minella Rocco (143), Cause Of Causes (146), Midnight Prayer (139), Back In Focus (150) and Teaforthree (146).