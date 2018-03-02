Atletico can show rivals a clean pair of heels

Newmarket: David Milnes

Lansky(3.30 Lingfield, nap)

Jeremy Noseda’s runners can do no wrong on the all-weather of late and this three-year-old is expected to make a bold bid from stall one. The son of Dark Angel is fit from recent work on the Al Bahathri.

Others to follow

Lingfield 1.45 Humbert, 2.55 Encore d’Or.

Chelmsford 5.45 Expediate, 6.15 Intense Pleasure, 6.45 Ocean Of Love, 7.15 Excellent George, 7.45 Rock On Baileys, 8.15 Bernie’s Boy.

Lambourn: James Burn

Snowy Winter(6.45 Chelmsford, nap)

Has thrived since being switched back to the all-weather and, while there might be a question mark over the trip, it is not a major one.

Others to follow

Chelmsford 7.15 Captain Lars, 8.15 Pulsating.

Lingfield 1.45 Chevallier, 2.20 Attain, 5.10 Barye.

North: Colin Russell

Golden Jeffrey(4.20 Newcastle, nap)

Decent Flat performer who has developed into a useful hurdler. Makes hisall-weather debut but gets the trip well and looks the one to beat.

Others to follow

Chelmsford: 6.45 Luv U Whatever, 7.15 Duke Cosimo, 7.45 Bungee Jump, 8.15 Mr Potter, 8.45 Ravenhoe.

Lingfield: 1.45 Poet's Society, 2.55 Brother Tiger, 3.30 Rufus King, 4.35 Porrima, 5.10 Mambo Dancer.

Newcastle: 2.05 Mon Ami Bob, 2.40 Thankyou Very Much, 3.15 Western Rules, 4.55 Wor Verge, 5.30 First Up.

Racing Post Ratings: Steve Mason

Bournville(2.05 Newcastle, nap)

Created a good impression when making a winning debut over course and distance last month and is open to plenty of improvement.

Topspeed: Dave Edwards

Atletico(2.55 Lingfield)

Has finished second on each of his last three starts but his recent timeline confirms he is in top form and he would not be winning out of turn.

Longshot: Ed Quigley

Havana Beat(5.10 Lingfield)

Not the force of old, but is capable of getting involved off a mark of 77 if showing any of his old spark.

There are no tips from the West Country or Ireland

The Raceform Interactive nugget

The Olly Murphy/Luke Morris combination is quickly gathering steam, as they've only paired up six times so far, with four of them winning (67% +£7). Yensir, a newcomer to the stable, represents them in the 2.20 at Lingfield.

Members can read the latest exclusive tipping content such as Pricewise and Paul Kealy from 8pm daily on racingpost.com