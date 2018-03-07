Arnarson set to make Havlin's long journey to Newcastle worthwhile

Lambourn: Nick Deacon

Alifax(2.00 Southwell)

Handful of useful performances as a two year old, including a close third in a hot nursery at Glorious Goodwood. Showed his best form in soft ground, so should be able to handle this surface, and will be sharper for his return from a three and a half-month absence when a creditable third at Kempton.Others to follow

Southwell 2.00 Dixieland Diva.

Newcastle 8.15 Born To Finish.

Wincanton 3.10 Fight Commander, 3.45 Jurby.

Newmarket: David Milnes

Arnarson(7.15 Newcastle, nap)

Robert Havlin travels from Southwell to renew association with Ed Dunlop's improver, who dashed the hopes of the prolific Spare Parts at Chelmsford last time. The four-year-old has since moved well on Warren Hill.Others to follow

Southwell 2.00 Stealth, 3.00 Craving, 3.35 Jack The Truth.

Newcastle 5.45 Sportswriter, 6.15 Amplification, 7.45 Sir Gnet.

West Country:Tim Mitchell

Storm Home(3.45 Wincanton, nap)

Well-regarded gelding who is beginning to live up to expectations since being dropped back in distance. Fancied to follow up last months' Taunton success with his confidence on a high.Others to follow

Wincanton 2.10 Breaking Ground, 2.40 Moabit, 3.10 Muffins For Tea, 4.15 Samburu Shujaa, 4.50 Big Time Frank, 5.20 Kalooki.

North: Colin Russell

Oriental Lilly(8.15 Newcastle, nap)

On a roll this year with three course wins to her credit and, though climbing up the ratings, is fancied to win again.Others to follow

Carlisle 2.20 Frightened Rabbit, 2.50 Pinch Of Ginger, 3.25 Strait Run, 3.55 Caraline, 4.30 Hooves The Daddy, 5.00 Cultram Abbey, 5.35 Twotwothree.

Newcastle 5.45 Prediction, 6.15 Narcos, 6.45 Branscombe, 7.15 Mutarakez, 7.45 Newmarket Warrior.

Southwell 2.00 Mr Carbonator, 2.30 Bold Spirit, 3.30 Brother Tiger, 4.05 Da Capo Dandy, 4.40 True Ballew, 5.10 Luv U Whatever.

Racing Post Ratings: Steve Mason

Sea Wall(2.40 Wincanton, nap)

Posted a career-best chase figure under Harry Reed, who maintains the ride, at this track last time having previous won a hurdle over course and distance. Can complete the hat-trick.

Topspeed: Dave Edwards

Jack The Truth(3.35 Southwell)

Has won three of his last four starts, including two here, and this progressive four-year-old could still be ahead of his mark.

Longshot: Ed Quigley

Brother Tiger(3.35 Southwell)

Has performed well at this venue in the past and should be capable of getting involved off a mark of 80.

Ireland: Tony O'Hehir

Sir Carno(4.55 Thurles)

The Gordon Elliott-trained five-year-old looks good to complete a hat-trick, following a 14-length win over this course and distance on his most recent start last month. He can cope with a 12lb hike in the ratings and gets the vote to score under Jack Kennedy.

Raceform Interactive Nugget

Since the start of February, Ross Chapman has ridden ten winners from just 25 rides– a £1 level-stakes profit of £16.89. He is 2-4 for Lisa Harrison in this period (+£12) and he ridesInstingtive for that trainer in the 3.25 at Carlisle.

